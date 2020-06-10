AEW Dynamite Quick Results (6/10/20)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite:

*FTR def. The Butcher & The Blade. Following the match, The Young Bucks come to the ring and thank them for helping them two weeks ago, as well as congratulating them on their win. They also say that FTR failed to properly introduce themselves, so they think it’s time to do that. As The Young Bucks extend their hands, The Butcher attacks them from behind before FTR attacks The Butcher. FTR is then attacked by “Superbad” Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc before AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page make the save.

*It is announced that next week, Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall. Allie is shown to be wearing a Nightmare Family jacket, with Brandi Rhodes questioning why. Dustin tells Marshall that Allie will not be at ringside because Marshall’s head needs to be in the game.

*Penelope Ford & “The Native Beast” Nyla Rose def. AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander.

*Best Friends & “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy def. Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz. Following the match, Cassidy is attacked and busted open by The Inner Circle.

*Tony Schiavone starts to interview Billy Gunn but is interrupted by MJF. MJF complains about being undefeated for over a year and being ranked number one for three weeks only for Jungle Boy to get a title shot before him. Gunn cuts him off and calls himself a great white before MJF says he’s surprised that Gunn isn’t attempting to get another of his “scumbag” sons a job. Gunn grabs MJF, but Wardlow intervenes.

*The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara def. Colt “Boom Boom” Cabana. Following the match, The Dark Order and “The Exalted One” Mr. Brodie Lee appear, with Lee helping Cabana back to his feet. Back in the ring, Guevara demands that his music be played, but he is interrupted by Matt Hardy, who calls him the future of AEW and says that in order to reach his full potential, he needs to get away from Chris Jericho. Guevara then starts to run down Hardy, which brings out Hardy’s multiple personas until he ends up running Guevara off.

*A promo is shown featuring “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela talking about how he came to AEW to be a star before suddenly fading after competing against Jon Moxley in the main event. Janela then spots Sonny Kiss, who offers him a ride in his convertible before “to be continued” is shown.

*Colt “Boom Boom” Cabana is interviewed backstage before he knocks on Mr. Brodie Lee’s door and goes inside.

*AEW World Champion is interviewed backstage about his title match at Fyter Fest against “The Machine” Brian Cage. He is then confronted by Taz before Cage attacks him from behind.

*”The American Nightmare” Cody (with “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson) def. Marq Quen (with Isiah Kassidy & Matt Hardy) to retain the AEW TNT Championship. Following the match, it is announced that Cody will defend the title against Jake Hager at Fyter Fest.