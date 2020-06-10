WWE NXT: WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship To Be Defended On Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship will be defended.

The titles will be defended by the winners of the Triple Threat Match between current champions Sasha Banks & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and challengers The IIconics and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, which will take place at this coming Sunday night’s WWE Backlash event.

Challenging for the titles next week will be the team of Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart.