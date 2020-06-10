WWE NXT: El Hijo Del Fantasma Unmasks, Reveals New Identity & Faction
Posted By: Kenny Williams on Jun 10, 2020
On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion El Hijo Del Fantasma surprisingly unmasked and revealed not only a brand new identity, but also a new faction as well.
Both revelations came as part of an in-ring segment with Drake Maverick, in which Maverick challenged Fantasma to a championship match. After Fantasma accepted the challenge, the two masked Luchadores who have made appearances on NXT broadcasts over the past few months appeared and surrounded the ring, only for Fantasma to then turn on Maverick and join the two in attacking him.
The two men then unmasked, revealing themselves to be Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde, before Fantasma himself then unmasked and announced that he would now be known as Santos Escobar, proclaiming that no one can touch him.
https://wrestlr.me/63604/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jun 10 WWE NXT Quick Results (6/10/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *The Undisputed Era comes to the ring to open the show, with NXT Champion Adam Cole[...]
Jun 10 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *The Undisputed Era comes to the ring to open the show, with NXT Champion Adam Cole[...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of the upcoming two-night AEW Fyter Fest event, “The American Nightm[...]
Jun 10 AEW Dynamite Quick Results (6/10/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *FTR def. The Butcher & The Blade. Following the match, The Young Bucks co[...]
Jun 10 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *FTR def. The Butcher & The Blade. Following the match, The Young Bucks co[...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship wil[...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion El Hijo Del Fantasma surprisingly unmasked and revealed not only a bra[...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Billy Gunn (with Austin Gunn) vs[...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, the NXT Tag Team Championship will be defended, as Impe[...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Cha[...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - NXT superstar Matt Riddle was recently interviewed by the Hindustan Times and was asked about comments he made about wanting to "retire" Brock Lesnar [...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - Shawn Michaels was reportedly involved in a heated backstage debate at NXT Takeover: In Your House with another producer on Sunday, according to Fight[...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - WWE today announced the following: Randy Orton is preparing for what might very well be The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WWE Bac[...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing their new event policy to help prevent COVID transmission at their upcoming even[...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - John Cena has announced he's matched BTS Army's $1 million donation to the Black Lives Matter Foundation. The donation is made up of a $3 million don[...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - On the most recent episode of his podcast, Arn Anderson was asked if he has ever seen Vince McMahon sign autographs or take pictures with fans. Here i[...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - WWE has released a bonus clip from Ric Flair’s WWE 24 documentary on their YouTube channel, Triple H in which revealed that Vince McMahon kept t[...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - We sadness we report the legendary Mr. Wrestling II (John Walker) has passed away at the age of 85. He is best known for his time with Championship Wr[...]
Jun 09
Jun 09 - Booker T recently talked about Impact Wrestling teasing appearances by recently released WWE Superstars in a Slammiversary promo. The WWE Hall Of Fame[...]
Jun 09
Jun 09 - F4Wonline is reporting that Major League Wrestling has signed a deal with the United States version of DAZN. MLW President Court Bauer has recently be[...]
Jun 09
Jun 09 - Darby Allin hanging with Tony Hawk from r/SquaredCircle [...]
Jun 09
Jun 09 - WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks didn't seem too impressed with her time on this week’s Raw. The SmackDown Superstar posted the f[...]
Jun 09
Jun 09 - WWE has already taped ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ between Edge and Randy Orton which will air next Sunday at the Backlash pay-per-[...]
Jun 09
Jun 09 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has not held any pro-wrestling event since February 26 due to Coronavirus pandemic. But things finally are looking up for the[...]
Jun 09
Jun 09 - Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan discussed his last storyline in WWE and what was in his cage during a recent appearance on The Lewis Nicholls Show. [...]
Jun 08
Jun 08 - The following is the updated card for this Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view, according to WWE.com: Edge vs. Randy Orton Drew McIntyre [...]
Jun 08
Jun 08 - The following are the results of the June 8, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Raw Women’s Champion Asuka & Charlotte Flair d[...]