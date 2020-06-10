WWE NXT: El Hijo Del Fantasma Unmasks, Reveals New Identity & Faction

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion El Hijo Del Fantasma surprisingly unmasked and revealed not only a brand new identity, but also a new faction as well.

Both revelations came as part of an in-ring segment with Drake Maverick, in which Maverick challenged Fantasma to a championship match. After Fantasma accepted the challenge, the two masked Luchadores who have made appearances on NXT broadcasts over the past few months appeared and surrounded the ring, only for Fantasma to then turn on Maverick and join the two in attacking him.

The two men then unmasked, revealing themselves to be Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde, before Fantasma himself then unmasked and announced that he would now be known as Santos Escobar, proclaiming that no one can touch him.