AEW Dynamite: Matches Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

*Best Friends’ AEW Fyter Fest World Tag Team Championship Match on the Line: Chris Jericho & “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara vs. Best Friends (with “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy)

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast:

WWE NXT Quick Results (6/10/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *The Undisputed Era comes to the ring to open the show, with NXT Champion Adam Cole saying that while Velveteen Dream proved that whi[...] Jun 10 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *The Undisputed Era comes to the ring to open the show, with NXT Champion Adam Cole saying that while Velveteen Dream proved that whi[...]

New Championship Match Announced For AEW Fyter Fest

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of the upcoming two-night AEW Fyter Fest event, “The American Nightmare” Cody will defend the All Elite Wrestlin[...] Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of the upcoming two-night AEW Fyter Fest event, “The American Nightmare” Cody will defend the All Elite Wrestlin[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (6/10/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *FTR def. The Butcher & The Blade. Following the match, The Young Bucks come to the ring and thank them for helping them two[...] Jun 10 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *FTR def. The Butcher & The Blade. Following the match, The Young Bucks come to the ring and thank them for helping them two[...]

WWE NXT: WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship To Be Defended On Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship will be defended. The titles will be defended by the[...] Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship will be defended. The titles will be defended by the[...]

WWE NXT: El Hijo Del Fantasma Unmasks, Reveals New Identity & Faction

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion El Hijo Del Fantasma surprisingly unmasked and revealed not only a brand new identity, but also a new faction as well. [...] Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion El Hijo Del Fantasma surprisingly unmasked and revealed not only a brand new identity, but also a new faction as well. [...]

AEW Dynamite: Matches Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Billy Gunn (with Austin Gunn) vs. MJF (with Wardlow) *AEW World Tag Team Champion[...] Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Billy Gunn (with Austin Gunn) vs. MJF (with Wardlow) *AEW World Tag Team Champion[...]

WWE NXT: Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, the NXT Tag Team Championship will be defended, as Imperium’s Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel wil[...] Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, the NXT Tag Team Championship will be defended, as Imperium’s Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel wil[...]

AEW Dynamite: Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship will be on the line, as Kenny Omega and [...] Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship will be on the line, as Kenny Omega and [...]

Matt Riddle Says Brock Lesnar Misunderstood His Retirement Comments

NXT superstar Matt Riddle was recently interviewed by the Hindustan Times and was asked about comments he made about wanting to "retire" Brock Lesnar and criticizing former Universal champion Bill Gol[...] Jun 10 - NXT superstar Matt Riddle was recently interviewed by the Hindustan Times and was asked about comments he made about wanting to "retire" Brock Lesnar and criticizing former Universal champion Bill Gol[...]

Shawn Michaels Reportedly Involved In Heated Argument With WWE Producer

Shawn Michaels was reportedly involved in a heated backstage debate at NXT Takeover: In Your House with another producer on Sunday, according to Fightful. Michaels was reportedly arguing about ongoin[...] Jun 10 - Shawn Michaels was reportedly involved in a heated backstage debate at NXT Takeover: In Your House with another producer on Sunday, according to Fightful. Michaels was reportedly arguing about ongoin[...]

WWE Announces Guest For This Week’s WWE After The Bell Podcast

WWE today announced the following: Randy Orton is preparing for what might very well be The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WWE Backlash, but before he clashes with Edge i[...] Jun 10 - WWE today announced the following: Randy Orton is preparing for what might very well be The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WWE Backlash, but before he clashes with Edge i[...]

NJPW Announces New COVID Guidelines For Upcoming Events

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing their new event policy to help prevent COVID transmission at their upcoming events: New Japan Pro-Wrestling holds the safety of i[...] Jun 10 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing their new event policy to help prevent COVID transmission at their upcoming events: New Japan Pro-Wrestling holds the safety of i[...]

John Cena Donates $1 Million To Black Lives Matter

John Cena has announced he's matched BTS Army's $1 million donation to the Black Lives Matter Foundation. The donation is made up of a $3 million donation made by K-Pop band BTS and their fans. The g[...] Jun 10 - John Cena has announced he's matched BTS Army's $1 million donation to the Black Lives Matter Foundation. The donation is made up of a $3 million donation made by K-Pop band BTS and their fans. The g[...]

Arn Anderson Reveals A Day In The Life of Vince McMahon

On the most recent episode of his podcast, Arn Anderson was asked if he has ever seen Vince McMahon sign autographs or take pictures with fans. Here is what he had to say: "No, I’ve never see[...] Jun 10 - On the most recent episode of his podcast, Arn Anderson was asked if he has ever seen Vince McMahon sign autographs or take pictures with fans. Here is what he had to say: "No, I’ve never see[...]

Triple H Reveals His 'Worst Moment Ever' In WWE

WWE has released a bonus clip from Ric Flair’s WWE 24 documentary on their YouTube channel, Triple H in which revealed that Vince McMahon kept telling him to end Ric Flair’s 2008 Hall Of F[...] Jun 10 - WWE has released a bonus clip from Ric Flair’s WWE 24 documentary on their YouTube channel, Triple H in which revealed that Vince McMahon kept telling him to end Ric Flair’s 2008 Hall Of F[...]

Wrestling Legend Mr. Wrestling II Passes Away

We sadness we report the legendary Mr. Wrestling II (John Walker) has passed away at the age of 85. He is best known for his time with Championship Wrestling from Florida and Georgia Championship Wres[...] Jun 10 - We sadness we report the legendary Mr. Wrestling II (John Walker) has passed away at the age of 85. He is best known for his time with Championship Wrestling from Florida and Georgia Championship Wres[...]

Booker T Says Impact Wrestling Might be Back In The Wrestling Game Soon

Booker T recently talked about Impact Wrestling teasing appearances by recently released WWE Superstars in a Slammiversary promo. The WWE Hall Of Famer thinks Impact could be back in the game real soo[...] Jun 09 - Booker T recently talked about Impact Wrestling teasing appearances by recently released WWE Superstars in a Slammiversary promo. The WWE Hall Of Famer thinks Impact could be back in the game real soo[...]

Major League Wrestling Signs Streaming Deal With DAZN In U.S.

F4Wonline is reporting that Major League Wrestling has signed a deal with the United States version of DAZN. MLW President Court Bauer has recently been teasing something his promotion for a while now[...] Jun 09 - F4Wonline is reporting that Major League Wrestling has signed a deal with the United States version of DAZN. MLW President Court Bauer has recently been teasing something his promotion for a while now[...]

PHOTO: Darby Allin Hangs Out With Tony Hawk

Darby Allin hanging with Tony Hawk from r/SquaredCircle [...] Jun 09 - Darby Allin hanging with Tony Hawk from r/SquaredCircle [...]

Sasha Banks Reacts To Appearing On This Week’s Raw

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks didn't seem too impressed with her time on this week’s Raw. The SmackDown Superstar posted the following on Twitter: She tweeted, "The energy on [...] Jun 09 - WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks didn't seem too impressed with her time on this week’s Raw. The SmackDown Superstar posted the following on Twitter: She tweeted, "The energy on [...]

Backstage News On Edge vs. Randy Orton At WWE Backlash 2020 (Spoiler)

WWE has already taped ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ between Edge and Randy Orton which will air next Sunday at the Backlash pay-per-view. The Wrestling Observer has noted the follow[...] Jun 09 - WWE has already taped ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ between Edge and Randy Orton which will air next Sunday at the Backlash pay-per-view. The Wrestling Observer has noted the follow[...]

New Japan Pro Wrestling Announces Return Date

New Japan Pro Wrestling has not held any pro-wrestling event since February 26 due to Coronavirus pandemic. But things finally are looking up for the promotion as they have announced that they’[...] Jun 09 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has not held any pro-wrestling event since February 26 due to Coronavirus pandemic. But things finally are looking up for the promotion as they have announced that they’[...]

Erick Rowan Discusses His Last WWE Storyline

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan discussed his last storyline in WWE and what was in his cage during a recent appearance on The Lewis Nicholls Show. "I was always figured in somehow, so I couldn&rs[...] Jun 09 - Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan discussed his last storyline in WWE and what was in his cage during a recent appearance on The Lewis Nicholls Show. "I was always figured in somehow, so I couldn&rs[...]

Updated Card for This Sunday's WWE Backlash Pay-Per-View

The following is the updated card for this Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view, according to WWE.com: Edge vs. Randy Orton Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley – WWE Championship Match [...] Jun 08 - The following is the updated card for this Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view, according to WWE.com: Edge vs. Randy Orton Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley – WWE Championship Match [...]