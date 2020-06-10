Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Breezango became the number-one contenders for the titles after defeating Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch and Undisputed Era members Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong in a Triple Threat Match on last week’s broadcast.

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, the NXT Tag Team Championship will be defended, as Imperium’s Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel will put the titles on the line against Breezango.

» More News From This Feed

WWE NXT: Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, the NXT Tag Team Championship will be defended, as Impe[...] Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, the NXT Tag Team Championship will be defended, as Impe[...]

AEW Dynamite: Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Cha[...] Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Cha[...]

Matt Riddle Says Brock Lesnar Misunderstood His Retirement Comments

NXT superstar Matt Riddle was recently interviewed by the Hindustan Times and was asked about comments he made about wanting to "retire" Brock Lesnar [...] Jun 10 - NXT superstar Matt Riddle was recently interviewed by the Hindustan Times and was asked about comments he made about wanting to "retire" Brock Lesnar [...]

Shawn Michaels Reportedly Involved In Heated Argument With WWE Producer

Shawn Michaels was reportedly involved in a heated backstage debate at NXT Takeover: In Your House with another producer on Sunday, according to Fight[...] Jun 10 - Shawn Michaels was reportedly involved in a heated backstage debate at NXT Takeover: In Your House with another producer on Sunday, according to Fight[...]

WWE Announces Guest For This Week’s WWE After The Bell Podcast

WWE today announced the following: Randy Orton is preparing for what might very well be The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WWE Bac[...] Jun 10 - WWE today announced the following: Randy Orton is preparing for what might very well be The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WWE Bac[...]

NJPW Announces New COVID Guidelines For Upcoming Events

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing their new event policy to help prevent COVID transmission at their upcoming even[...] Jun 10 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing their new event policy to help prevent COVID transmission at their upcoming even[...]

John Cena Donates $1 Million To Black Lives Matter

John Cena has announced he's matched BTS Army's $1 million donation to the Black Lives Matter Foundation. The donation is made up of a $3 million don[...] Jun 10 - John Cena has announced he's matched BTS Army's $1 million donation to the Black Lives Matter Foundation. The donation is made up of a $3 million don[...]

Arn Anderson Reveals A Day In The Life of Vince McMahon

On the most recent episode of his podcast, Arn Anderson was asked if he has ever seen Vince McMahon sign autographs or take pictures with fans. Here i[...] Jun 10 - On the most recent episode of his podcast, Arn Anderson was asked if he has ever seen Vince McMahon sign autographs or take pictures with fans. Here i[...]

Triple H Reveals His 'Worst Moment Ever' In WWE

WWE has released a bonus clip from Ric Flair’s WWE 24 documentary on their YouTube channel, Triple H in which revealed that Vince McMahon kept t[...] Jun 10 - WWE has released a bonus clip from Ric Flair’s WWE 24 documentary on their YouTube channel, Triple H in which revealed that Vince McMahon kept t[...]

Wrestling Legend Mr. Wrestling II Passes Away

We sadness we report the legendary Mr. Wrestling II (John Walker) has passed away at the age of 85. He is best known for his time with Championship Wr[...] Jun 10 - We sadness we report the legendary Mr. Wrestling II (John Walker) has passed away at the age of 85. He is best known for his time with Championship Wr[...]

Booker T Says Impact Wrestling Might be Back In The Wrestling Game Soon

Booker T recently talked about Impact Wrestling teasing appearances by recently released WWE Superstars in a Slammiversary promo. The WWE Hall Of Fame[...] Jun 09 - Booker T recently talked about Impact Wrestling teasing appearances by recently released WWE Superstars in a Slammiversary promo. The WWE Hall Of Fame[...]

Major League Wrestling Signs Streaming Deal With DAZN In U.S.

F4Wonline is reporting that Major League Wrestling has signed a deal with the United States version of DAZN. MLW President Court Bauer has recently be[...] Jun 09 - F4Wonline is reporting that Major League Wrestling has signed a deal with the United States version of DAZN. MLW President Court Bauer has recently be[...]

PHOTO: Darby Allin Hangs Out With Tony Hawk

Darby Allin hanging with Tony Hawk from r/SquaredCircle [...] Jun 09 - Darby Allin hanging with Tony Hawk from r/SquaredCircle [...]

Sasha Banks Reacts To Appearing On This Week’s Raw

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks didn't seem too impressed with her time on this week’s Raw. The SmackDown Superstar posted the f[...] Jun 09 - WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks didn't seem too impressed with her time on this week’s Raw. The SmackDown Superstar posted the f[...]

Backstage News On Edge vs. Randy Orton At WWE Backlash 2020 (Spoiler)

WWE has already taped ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ between Edge and Randy Orton which will air next Sunday at the Backlash pay-per-[...] Jun 09 - WWE has already taped ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ between Edge and Randy Orton which will air next Sunday at the Backlash pay-per-[...]

New Japan Pro Wrestling Announces Return Date

New Japan Pro Wrestling has not held any pro-wrestling event since February 26 due to Coronavirus pandemic. But things finally are looking up for the[...] Jun 09 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has not held any pro-wrestling event since February 26 due to Coronavirus pandemic. But things finally are looking up for the[...]

Erick Rowan Discusses His Last WWE Storyline

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan discussed his last storyline in WWE and what was in his cage during a recent appearance on The Lewis Nicholls Show. [...] Jun 09 - Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan discussed his last storyline in WWE and what was in his cage during a recent appearance on The Lewis Nicholls Show. [...]

Updated Card for This Sunday's WWE Backlash Pay-Per-View

The following is the updated card for this Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view, according to WWE.com: Edge vs. Randy Orton Drew McIntyre [...] Jun 08 - The following is the updated card for this Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view, according to WWE.com: Edge vs. Randy Orton Drew McIntyre [...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (06/08/2020)

The following are the results of the June 8, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Raw Women’s Champion Asuka & Charlotte Flair d[...] Jun 08 - The following are the results of the June 8, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Raw Women’s Champion Asuka & Charlotte Flair d[...]

Chapter 4 of Undertaker's Last Ride Documentary to Air Immediately After Backlash

It's been announced that Chapter 4 of The Undertaker's Last Ride documentary will air immediately after this Sunday's Backlash pay[...] Jun 08 - It's been announced that Chapter 4 of The Undertaker's Last Ride documentary will air immediately after this Sunday's Backlash pay[...]

Superstars Announced for Tonight's Episode of Raw Talk

It's been announced that tonight's edition of Raw Talk after Monday Night Raw will feature 24/7 Champion R-Truth, United States Ch[...] Jun 08 - It's been announced that tonight's edition of Raw Talk after Monday Night Raw will feature 24/7 Champion R-Truth, United States Ch[...]

Kurt Angle on Who He Thinks Will Win Between Edge and Randy Orton at Backlash

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle made an appearance on tonight's Raw and gave his thoughts on the upcoming match between Edge and Randy Orton at[...] Jun 08 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle made an appearance on tonight's Raw and gave his thoughts on the upcoming match between Edge and Randy Orton at[...]

WWE Raw Results: Who Will Challenge Apollo Crews for U.S. Title at Backlash?

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, a Triple Threat Match took place between Kevin Owens, Angel Garza and Andrade "Cien" Almas to deter[...] Jun 08 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, a Triple Threat Match took place between Kevin Owens, Angel Garza and Andrade "Cien" Almas to deter[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's Episode of WWE Monday Night Raw (06/08/2020)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's Raw, according to WWE.com: Edge to join Christian for “The Peep Show&rdqu[...] Jun 08 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's Raw, according to WWE.com: Edge to join Christian for “The Peep Show&rdqu[...]