Matt Riddle Says Brock Lesnar Misunderstood His Retirement Comments

NXT superstar Matt Riddle was recently interviewed by the Hindustan Times and was asked about comments he made about wanting to "retire" Brock Lesnar and criticizing former Universal champion Bill Goldberg. Here is what he said:

When it comes to people that matter, people that are important, people that sign my checks, I haven’t upset any of them. They all like me and that’s what matters to me. Sometimes I am going to ruffle some feathers for real and I am gonna get people really mad for real. But I can tell you this, my employer does not mind. Some of the toys in the toy chest mind but that’s not my problem either.

I think they take my demeanour and my mindset or how I look at things as disrespect. I think even Vince might have taken it as me being disrespectful. When I talked to Goldberg, I told him I wasn’t being disrespectful, I was just telling the truth and me being honest.

Thinks Brock Lesnamr misunderstood him:

Brock Lesnar misunderstood what I was saying. I said I want to retire you, It’s been my goal since I started wrestling. It is because in my head it was that I would become a legend in the process. It just happens that I am still going and the match might actually happen. That’s it, bro. And Brock took that a little sideways. There’s nothing personal, it’s just business. End of the day, somebody like Goldberg, I hurt his ego a little bit.