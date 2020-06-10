Shawn Michaels Reportedly Involved In Heated Argument With WWE Producer

Shawn Michaels was reportedly involved in a heated backstage debate at NXT Takeover: In Your House with another producer on Sunday, according to Fightful.

Michaels was reportedly arguing about ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd, police brutality and racial inequality.

The producer felt that everyone gets treated the same and Michaels disagreed with this and explained why he feels there is inequality and systemic racism in America. Michaels reportedly remained professional throughout the argument and most didn't know about it until the next day.

There were said to be no further incidents following this.