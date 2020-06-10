WWE Announces Guest For This Week’s WWE After The Bell Podcast

WWE today announced the following:

Randy Orton is preparing for what might very well be The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WWE Backlash, but before he clashes with Edge in that anticipated confrontation, The Viper slithers to WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, available tomorrow wherever you get your podcasts.

In a candid conversation with The Savior of Misbehavior, the 13-time World Champion opens up about his home life, gives his thoughts on his battle with The Rated-R Superstar this Sunday and remembers the time he had us all convinced that he bought a private jet on a whim.