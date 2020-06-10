John Cena Donates $1 Million To Black Lives Matter
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 10, 2020
John Cena has announced he's matched BTS Army's $1 million donation to the Black Lives Matter Foundation.
The donation is made up of a $3 million donation made by K-Pop band BTS and their fans. The group donated $1 million which was then matched by their fans’ fundraising efforts and then Cena matched that gift with another million to bring the total donation to $3 million.
