Arn Anderson Reveals A Day In The Life of Vince McMahon

On the most recent episode of his podcast, Arn Anderson was asked if he has ever seen Vince McMahon sign autographs or take pictures with fans. Here is what he had to say:

"No, I’ve never seen that. I’m pretty sure that’s never happened and never will happen. He functions in his own bubble. It probably goes something like this. I’m not saying it’s a bad thing, you can judge when I’m done.

He has a gym in his house. He gets up very early in the morning. He gets his workout. He has the limo pick him up and take him to the airport. He walks up the steps to the private plane. Flys to the town. Gets in another limo. Goes straight to the building. Walks straight into his office.

From his office he goes straight to the meeting room where he will spend most of the afternoon. He will go straight to gorilla when it’s time. When the show is over. Straight to another limo. Straight to the private plane to the next town. Straight to the hotel that they are staying at, company hotel. Then at 3 or 4 in the morning, he will go to the gym again. Repeat.

That’s pretty much the day in the life of Vince McMahon."