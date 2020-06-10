Wrestling Legend Mr. Wrestling II Passes Away

We sadness we report the legendary Mr. Wrestling II (John Walker) has passed away at the age of 85. He is best known for his time with Championship Wrestling from Florida and Georgia Championship Wrestling and touring the NWA territories during the 50s, 60s, 70s & early 80s.

Walker was signed by Vince McMahon for the World Wrestling Federation in 1984, as part of McMahon's national expansion. However, he was mainly used as enhancement talent and rarely ever appeared on TV. He left in 1986.

The NWA issued the following statement on Walker's death.

"The National Wrestling Alliance sends its deepest sympathies on the passing of "Mr. Wrestling II" Johnny Walker. A huge star in the 1970s and 1980s in Georgia Championship Wrestling, Mid-South and all over the NWA. He was also the favorite wrestler of President Jimmy Carter."

WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Walker's family and friends.

The National Wrestling Alliance sends its deepest sympathies on the passing of "Mr. Wrestling II" Johnny Walker.



A huge star in the 1970s and 1980s in Georgia Championship Wrestling, Mid-South and all over the NWA. He was also the favorite wrestler of President Jimmy Carter. pic.twitter.com/OJAFuItZK7 — NWA (@nwa) June 10, 2020