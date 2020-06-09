Major League Wrestling Signs Streaming Deal With DAZN In U.S.

F4Wonline is reporting that Major League Wrestling has signed a deal with the United States version of DAZN. MLW President Court Bauer has recently been teasing something his promotion for a while now and this appears to be the big deal.

MLW has been on DAZN in the past for international markets but this is a much wider rollout for the United States. DAZN recently uploaded several episodes of MLW Fusion and the Opera Cup event.

Due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic, MLW is not scheduled to return to taping until October in Dallas, TX.