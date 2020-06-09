Sasha Banks Reacts To Appearing On This Week’s Raw

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

The energy on raw is not really for me. #LegitBoss #SmackDownLIVE #Sage

She tweeted, "The energy on raw is not really for me. #LegitBoss #SmackDownLIVE #Sage"

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks didn't seem too impressed with her time on this week’s Raw. The SmackDown Superstar posted the following on Twitter:

Booker T Says Impact Wrestling Might be Back In The Wrestling Game Soon

Booker T recently talked about Impact Wrestling teasing appearances by recently released WWE Superstars in a Slammiversary promo. The WWE Hall Of Fame[...] Jun 09 - Booker T recently talked about Impact Wrestling teasing appearances by recently released WWE Superstars in a Slammiversary promo. The WWE Hall Of Fame[...]

Major League Wrestling Signs Streaming Deal With DAZN In U.S.

F4Wonline is reporting that Major League Wrestling has signed a deal with the United States version of DAZN. MLW President Court Bauer has recently be[...] Jun 09 - F4Wonline is reporting that Major League Wrestling has signed a deal with the United States version of DAZN. MLW President Court Bauer has recently be[...]

PHOTO: Darby Allin Hangs Out With Tony Hawk

Darby Allin hanging with Tony Hawk from r/SquaredCircle [...] Jun 09 - Darby Allin hanging with Tony Hawk from r/SquaredCircle [...]

Backstage News On Edge vs. Randy Orton At WWE Backlash 2020 (Spoiler)

WWE has already taped ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ between Edge and Randy Orton which will air next Sunday at the Backlash pay-per-[...] Jun 09 - WWE has already taped ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ between Edge and Randy Orton which will air next Sunday at the Backlash pay-per-[...]

New Japan Pro Wrestling Announces Return Date

New Japan Pro Wrestling has not held any pro-wrestling event since February 26 due to Coronavirus pandemic. But things finally are looking up for the[...] Jun 09 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has not held any pro-wrestling event since February 26 due to Coronavirus pandemic. But things finally are looking up for the[...]

Erick Rowan Discusses His Last WWE Storyline

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan discussed his last storyline in WWE and what was in his cage during a recent appearance on The Lewis Nicholls Show. [...] Jun 09 - Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan discussed his last storyline in WWE and what was in his cage during a recent appearance on The Lewis Nicholls Show. [...]

Updated Card for This Sunday's WWE Backlash Pay-Per-View

The following is the updated card for this Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view, according to WWE.com: Edge vs. Randy Orton Drew McIntyre [...] Jun 08 - The following is the updated card for this Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view, according to WWE.com: Edge vs. Randy Orton Drew McIntyre [...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (06/08/2020)

The following are the results of the June 8, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Raw Women’s Champion Asuka & Charlotte Flair d[...] Jun 08 - The following are the results of the June 8, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Raw Women’s Champion Asuka & Charlotte Flair d[...]

Chapter 4 of Undertaker's Last Ride Documentary to Air Immediately After Backlash

It's been announced that Chapter 4 of The Undertaker's Last Ride documentary will air immediately after this Sunday's Backlash pay[...] Jun 08 - It's been announced that Chapter 4 of The Undertaker's Last Ride documentary will air immediately after this Sunday's Backlash pay[...]

Superstars Announced for Tonight's Episode of Raw Talk

It's been announced that tonight's edition of Raw Talk after Monday Night Raw will feature 24/7 Champion R-Truth, United States Ch[...] Jun 08 - It's been announced that tonight's edition of Raw Talk after Monday Night Raw will feature 24/7 Champion R-Truth, United States Ch[...]

Kurt Angle on Who He Thinks Will Win Between Edge and Randy Orton at Backlash

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle made an appearance on tonight's Raw and gave his thoughts on the upcoming match between Edge and Randy Orton at[...] Jun 08 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle made an appearance on tonight's Raw and gave his thoughts on the upcoming match between Edge and Randy Orton at[...]

WWE Raw Results: Who Will Challenge Apollo Crews for U.S. Title at Backlash?

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, a Triple Threat Match took place between Kevin Owens, Angel Garza and Andrade "Cien" Almas to deter[...] Jun 08 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, a Triple Threat Match took place between Kevin Owens, Angel Garza and Andrade "Cien" Almas to deter[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's Episode of WWE Monday Night Raw (06/08/2020)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's Raw, according to WWE.com: Edge to join Christian for “The Peep Show&rdqu[...] Jun 08 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's Raw, according to WWE.com: Edge to join Christian for “The Peep Show&rdqu[...]

Women's Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match Announced for WWE Backlash

It's been announced that the upcoming Backlash pay-per-view will feature a Women's Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match, as newly-crown[...] Jun 08 - It's been announced that the upcoming Backlash pay-per-view will feature a Women's Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match, as newly-crown[...]

Triple H Addressed NXT Talent Over Black Lives Matter In Emotional Meeting

WWE Performance Center recruit AJ Francis revealed that at last night's NXT TakeOve, Triple H made himself available to talent to discuss the Black Li[...] Jun 08 - WWE Performance Center recruit AJ Francis revealed that at last night's NXT TakeOve, Triple H made himself available to talent to discuss the Black Li[...]

Elias Out With Legitimate Torn Pectoral Muscle

The current storyline on SmackDown where Elias is out with a torn pectoral muscle is reportedly real, according to a report from The Wrestling Observe[...] Jun 08 - The current storyline on SmackDown where Elias is out with a torn pectoral muscle is reportedly real, according to a report from The Wrestling Observe[...]

Charlotte Flair On Possibility Of Competing For A WWE Men’s Title

Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, in which she talked about desire in going after a men’s title in WWE. She did however n[...] Jun 08 - Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, in which she talked about desire in going after a men’s title in WWE. She did however n[...]

WWE Modifying A Title Belt Very Soon

WWE is reportedly set to change one of their title belts soon. The upcoming change, first reported by WrestlingInc will see the NXT Championship resi[...] Jun 08 - WWE is reportedly set to change one of their title belts soon. The upcoming change, first reported by WrestlingInc will see the NXT Championship resi[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results (06/07/2020)

The following are the results of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view: 1. Mia Yim, Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart defe[...] Jun 07 - The following are the results of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view: 1. Mia Yim, Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart defe[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: NXT Women's Championship Triple Threat Match

In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, Io Shirai defeated Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a Triple [...] Jun 07 - In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, Io Shirai defeated Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a Triple [...]

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: Karrion Kross vs. Tommaso Ciampa

At tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT newcomer Karrion Kross picked up a very impressive victory over former NXT Champi[...] Jun 07 - At tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT newcomer Karrion Kross picked up a very impressive victory over former NXT Champi[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: NXT Championship Backlot Brawl Match

At tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT Champion Adam Cole successfully defended his title against Velveteen Dream in[...] Jun 07 - At tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT Champion Adam Cole successfully defended his title against Velveteen Dream in[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: North American Championship Match

A tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee successfully defended his championship again[...] Jun 07 - A tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee successfully defended his championship again[...]