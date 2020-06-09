New Japan Pro Wrestling Announces Return Date

New Japan Pro Wrestling has not held any pro-wrestling event since February 26 due to Coronavirus pandemic.

But things finally are looking up for the promotion as they have announced that they’ll be returning with live shows on June 15. The shows will however still be without fans in attendance.

The promotional also revealed the NJPW Cup will be making its return between June 16 and July 3.

The winner of the NJPW Cup will face Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship & IWGP Intercontinental Championship on July 12th with 33% attendance.