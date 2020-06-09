WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jun 09 - Booker T recently talked about Impact Wrestling teasing appearances by recently released WWE Superstars in a Slammiversary promo. The WWE Hall Of Famer thinks Impact could be back in the game real soo[...]
Jun 09 - F4Wonline is reporting that Major League Wrestling has signed a deal with the United States version of DAZN. MLW President Court Bauer has recently been teasing something his promotion for a while now[...]
Jun 09 - WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks didn't seem too impressed with her time on this week’s Raw. The SmackDown Superstar posted the following on Twitter: She tweeted, "The energy on [...]
Jun 09 - WWE has already taped ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ between Edge and Randy Orton which will air next Sunday at the Backlash pay-per-view. The Wrestling Observer has noted the follow[...]
Jun 09
New Japan Pro Wrestling Announces Return Date New Japan Pro Wrestling has not held any pro-wrestling event since February 26 due to Coronavirus pandemic. But things finally are looking up for the promotion as they have announced that they’[...]
Jun 09 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has not held any pro-wrestling event since February 26 due to Coronavirus pandemic. But things finally are looking up for the promotion as they have announced that they’[...]
Jun 09
Erick Rowan Discusses His Last WWE Storyline Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan discussed his last storyline in WWE and what was in his cage during a recent appearance on The Lewis Nicholls Show. "I was always figured in somehow, so I couldn&rs[...]
Jun 09 - Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan discussed his last storyline in WWE and what was in his cage during a recent appearance on The Lewis Nicholls Show. "I was always figured in somehow, so I couldn&rs[...]
Jun 08 - The following is the updated card for this Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view, according to WWE.com: Edge vs. Randy Orton Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley – WWE Championship Match [...]
Jun 08
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (06/08/2020) The following are the results of the June 8, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Raw Women’s Champion Asuka & Charlotte Flair defeated The IIconics and WWE Women's Tag Team Cham[...]
Jun 08 - The following are the results of the June 8, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Raw Women’s Champion Asuka & Charlotte Flair defeated The IIconics and WWE Women's Tag Team Cham[...]
Jun 08 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, a Triple Threat Match took place between Kevin Owens, Angel Garza and Andrade "Cien" Almas to determine who will challenge Apollo Crews for the Unite[...]
Jun 08 - It's been announced that the upcoming Backlash pay-per-view will feature a Women's Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match, as newly-crowned champions Sasha Banks and Bayley will put their[...]
Jun 08 - WWE Performance Center recruit AJ Francis revealed that at last night's NXT TakeOve, Triple H made himself available to talent to discuss the Black Lives Matter movement should they wish to. Wrestlin[...]
Jun 08
Elias Out With Legitimate Torn Pectoral Muscle The current storyline on SmackDown where Elias is out with a torn pectoral muscle is reportedly real, according to a report from The Wrestling Observer. The torn pec, which was among a number of inju[...]
Jun 08 - The current storyline on SmackDown where Elias is out with a torn pectoral muscle is reportedly real, according to a report from The Wrestling Observer. The torn pec, which was among a number of inju[...]
Jun 08 - Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, in which she talked about desire in going after a men’s title in WWE. She did however note the “big picture” might not see th[...]
Jun 08
WWE Modifying A Title Belt Very Soon WWE is reportedly set to change one of their title belts soon. The upcoming change, first reported by WrestlingInc will see the NXT Championship resized, but the design will remain the same. It was [...]
Jun 08 - WWE is reportedly set to change one of their title belts soon. The upcoming change, first reported by WrestlingInc will see the NXT Championship resized, but the design will remain the same. It was [...]
Jun 07 - The following are the results of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view: 1. Mia Yim, Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart defeated Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez and Candice LeRae[...]
Jun 07 - In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, Io Shirai defeated Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat Match to become the new NXT Women's Champio[...]
Jun 07 - At tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT newcomer Karrion Kross picked up a very impressive victory over former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, forcing Ciampa to pass out to t[...]
Jun 07 - A tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee successfully defended his championship against Johnny Gargano after defeating him with the Big[...]
Jun 07 - In the second bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, former NXT Champion Finn Balor picked up a victory over the dangerous Damian Priest. .@ArcherOfInfamy and @Fi[...]