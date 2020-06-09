Erick Rowan Discusses His Last WWE Storyline

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan discussed his last storyline in WWE and what was in his cage during a recent appearance on The Lewis Nicholls Show.

"I was always figured in somehow, so I couldn’t really be upset. I had the cage thing, whatever that was, but it kept me on television. Good or bad it kept me on. That’s what I always say to people; good or bad, you try to make the best you can with it. Sometimes, you can make good out of it, but sometimes, the writing is the writing. I don’t know what happened.

I put stuff in there, just in case somebody peeked through. You never know if something is going to fall out. Nobody told me to do it, but I put stuff in there just in case. One time, I made a stuffed animal. Just stupid things so if someone looked through, there was a shape. I didn’t know what was going to be in there."