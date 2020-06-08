» More News From This Feed
Jun 08 - The following is the updated card for this Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view, according to WWE.com: Edge vs. Randy Orton Drew McIntyre [...]
Jun 08 - The following are the results of the June 8, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Raw Women’s Champion Asuka & Charlotte Flair d[...]
Jun 08 - It's been announced that Chapter 4 of The Undertaker's Last Ride documentary will air immediately after this Sunday's Backlash pay[...]
Jun 08 - It's been announced that tonight's edition of Raw Talk after Monday Night Raw will feature 24/7 Champion R-Truth, United States Ch[...]
Jun 08 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle made an appearance on tonight's Raw and gave his thoughts on the upcoming match between Edge and Randy Orton at[...]
Jun 08 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, a Triple Threat Match took place between Kevin Owens, Angel Garza and Andrade "Cien" Almas to deter[...]
Jun 08 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's Raw, according to WWE.com: Edge to join Christian for “The Peep Show&rdqu[...]
Jun 08 - It's been announced that the upcoming Backlash pay-per-view will feature a Women's Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match, as newly-crown[...]
Jun 08 - WWE Performance Center recruit AJ Francis revealed that at last night's NXT TakeOve, Triple H made himself available to talent to discuss the Black Li[...]
Jun 08 - The current storyline on SmackDown where Elias is out with a torn pectoral muscle is reportedly real, according to a report from The Wrestling Observe[...]
Jun 08 - Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, in which she talked about desire in going after a men’s title in WWE. She did however n[...]
Jun 08 WWE Modifying A Title Belt Very Soon WWE is reportedly set to change one of their title belts soon. The upcoming change, first reported by WrestlingInc will see the NXT Championship resi[...]
Jun 07 - The following are the results of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view: 1. Mia Yim, Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart defe[...]
Jun 07 - In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, Io Shirai defeated Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a Triple [...]
Jun 07 - At tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT newcomer Karrion Kross picked up a very impressive victory over former NXT Champi[...]
Jun 07 - At tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT Champion Adam Cole successfully defended his title against Velveteen Dream in[...]
Jun 07 - A tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee successfully defended his championship again[...]
Jun 07 - In the second bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, former NXT Champion Finn Balor picked up a victory over the da[...]
Jun 07 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, the team of Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart and Mia Yim defeated[...]
Jun 07 - Here is the kickoff show for tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Jun 07 - According to reports from WrestlingInc.com and 411Mania.com, WWE is taping next Sunday's Backlash pay-per-view today. In addition to Ba[...]
Jun 07 - Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently answered a fan question about how Jim thinks Shawn Michaels would have done in World Championship Wr[...]
Jun 07 - Former WCW President, WWE Monday Night Raw General Manager and TNA Impact Wrestling Executive Producer Eric Bischoff recently spoke to Alex [...]
Jun 07 - In a recent interview with The Whole Story, Vickie Guerrero talked about wanting to become a manager again in AEW. On what she’d like to do in [...]
Jun 07 - Former ROH wrestler Faye Jackson has fired back at ROH recently issuing a statement concerning racism. She has accused them of treating her differentl[...]