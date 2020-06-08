WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

 

Updated Card for This Sunday's WWE Backlash Pay-Per-View

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jun 08, 2020

Updated Card for This Sunday's WWE Backlash Pay-Per-View

The following is the updated card for this Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view, according to WWE.com:

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley – WWE Championship Match

Braun Strowman vs. The Miz & John Morrison – Universal Championship Handicap Match

Asuka vs. Nia Jax – Raw Women’s Championship Match

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. The IIconics – Women’s Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match

Apollo Crews vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas - United States Championship Match

Source: WWE.com

Tags: #wwe #wwe backlash #wwe raw #smackdown #wwe network
https://wrestlr.me/63585/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Jun 08
Updated Card for This Sunday's WWE Backlash Pay-Per-View
The following is the updated card for this Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view, according to WWE.com: Edge vs. Randy Orton Drew McIntyre [...]
Jun 08 - The following is the updated card for this Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view, according to WWE.com: Edge vs. Randy Orton Drew McIntyre [...]
Jun 08
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (06/08/2020)
The following are the results of the June 8, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Raw Women’s Champion Asuka & Charlotte Flair d[...]
Jun 08 - The following are the results of the June 8, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Raw Women’s Champion Asuka & Charlotte Flair d[...]
Jun 08
Chapter 4 of Undertaker's Last Ride Documentary to Air Immediately After Backlash
It's been announced that Chapter 4 of The Undertaker's Last Ride documentary will air immediately after this Sunday's Backlash pay[...]
Jun 08 - It's been announced that Chapter 4 of The Undertaker's Last Ride documentary will air immediately after this Sunday's Backlash pay[...]
Jun 08
Superstars Announced for Tonight's Episode of Raw Talk
It's been announced that tonight's edition of Raw Talk after Monday Night Raw will feature 24/7 Champion R-Truth, United States Ch[...]
Jun 08 - It's been announced that tonight's edition of Raw Talk after Monday Night Raw will feature 24/7 Champion R-Truth, United States Ch[...]
Jun 08
Kurt Angle on Who He Thinks Will Win Between Edge and Randy Orton at Backlash
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle made an appearance on tonight's Raw and gave his thoughts on the upcoming match between Edge and Randy Orton at[...]
Jun 08 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle made an appearance on tonight's Raw and gave his thoughts on the upcoming match between Edge and Randy Orton at[...]
Jun 08
WWE Raw Results: Who Will Challenge Apollo Crews for U.S. Title at Backlash?
During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, a Triple Threat Match took place between Kevin Owens, Angel Garza and Andrade "Cien" Almas to deter[...]
Jun 08 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, a Triple Threat Match took place between Kevin Owens, Angel Garza and Andrade "Cien" Almas to deter[...]

Jun 08
Official Preview for Tonight's Episode of WWE Monday Night Raw (06/08/2020)
The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's Raw, according to WWE.com: Edge to join Christian for “The Peep Show&rdqu[...]
Jun 08 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's Raw, according to WWE.com: Edge to join Christian for “The Peep Show&rdqu[...]
Jun 08
Women's Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match Announced for WWE Backlash
It's been announced that the upcoming Backlash pay-per-view will feature a Women's Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match, as newly-crown[...]
Jun 08 - It's been announced that the upcoming Backlash pay-per-view will feature a Women's Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match, as newly-crown[...]
Jun 08
Triple H Addressed NXT Talent Over Black Lives Matter In Emotional Meeting
WWE Performance Center recruit AJ Francis revealed that at last night's NXT TakeOve, Triple H made himself available to talent to discuss the Black Li[...]
Jun 08 - WWE Performance Center recruit AJ Francis revealed that at last night's NXT TakeOve, Triple H made himself available to talent to discuss the Black Li[...]
Jun 08
Elias Out With Legitimate Torn Pectoral Muscle
The current storyline on SmackDown where Elias is out with a torn pectoral muscle is reportedly real, according to a report from The Wrestling Observe[...]
Jun 08 - The current storyline on SmackDown where Elias is out with a torn pectoral muscle is reportedly real, according to a report from The Wrestling Observe[...]
Jun 08
Charlotte Flair On Possibility Of Competing For A WWE Men’s Title
Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, in which she talked about desire in going after a men’s title in WWE. She did however n[...]
Jun 08 - Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, in which she talked about desire in going after a men’s title in WWE. She did however n[...]

Jun 08
WWE Modifying A Title Belt Very Soon
WWE is reportedly set to change one of their title belts soon. The upcoming change, first reported by WrestlingInc will see the NXT Championship resi[...]
Jun 08 - WWE is reportedly set to change one of their title belts soon. The upcoming change, first reported by WrestlingInc will see the NXT Championship resi[...]
Jun 07
WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results (06/07/2020)
The following are the results of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view: 1. Mia Yim, Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart defe[...]
Jun 07 - The following are the results of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view: 1. Mia Yim, Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart defe[...]
Jun 07
WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: NXT Women's Championship Triple Threat Match
In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, Io Shirai defeated Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a Triple [...]
Jun 07 - In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, Io Shirai defeated Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a Triple [...]
Jun 07
WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: Karrion Kross vs. Tommaso Ciampa
At tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT newcomer Karrion Kross picked up a very impressive victory over former NXT Champi[...]
Jun 07 - At tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT newcomer Karrion Kross picked up a very impressive victory over former NXT Champi[...]
Jun 07
WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: NXT Championship Backlot Brawl Match
At tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT Champion Adam Cole successfully defended his title against Velveteen Dream in[...]
Jun 07 - At tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT Champion Adam Cole successfully defended his title against Velveteen Dream in[...]
Jun 07
WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: North American Championship Match
A tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee successfully defended his championship again[...]
Jun 07 - A tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee successfully defended his championship again[...]
Jun 07
WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest
In the second bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, former NXT Champion Finn Balor picked up a victory over the da[...]
Jun 07 - In the second bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, former NXT Champion Finn Balor picked up a victory over the da[...]
Jun 07
WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: Six-Woman Tag Team Match
In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, the team of Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart and Mia Yim defeated[...]
Jun 07 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, the team of Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart and Mia Yim defeated[...]
Jun 07
WATCH: WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Pre-Show: June 7, 2020
Here is the kickoff show for tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Jun 07 - Here is the kickoff show for tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Jun 07
WWE Reportedly Taping Next Sunday's Backlash PPV Today
According to reports from WrestlingInc.com and 411Mania.com, WWE is taping next Sunday's Backlash pay-per-view today. In addition to Ba[...]
Jun 07 - According to reports from WrestlingInc.com and 411Mania.com, WWE is taping next Sunday's Backlash pay-per-view today. In addition to Ba[...]
Jun 07
LISTEN: Jim Cornette on How Shawn Michaels Would Have Done in WCW
Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently answered a fan question about how Jim thinks Shawn Michaels would have done in World Championship Wr[...]
Jun 07 - Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently answered a fan question about how Jim thinks Shawn Michaels would have done in World Championship Wr[...]
Jun 07
Eric Bischoff Talks About nWo Being Inducted in WWE HOF Without Him
Former WCW President, WWE Monday Night Raw General Manager and TNA Impact Wrestling Executive Producer Eric Bischoff recently spoke to Alex [...]
Jun 07 - Former WCW President, WWE Monday Night Raw General Manager and TNA Impact Wrestling Executive Producer Eric Bischoff recently spoke to Alex [...]
Jun 07
Vickie Guerrero Comments On Being A Manager In AEW
In a recent interview with The Whole Story, Vickie Guerrero talked about wanting to become a manager again in AEW. On what she’d like to do in [...]
Jun 07 - In a recent interview with The Whole Story, Vickie Guerrero talked about wanting to become a manager again in AEW. On what she’d like to do in [...]
Jun 07
Former ROH Wrestler Accuses Company Of Being Racist
Former ROH wrestler Faye Jackson has fired back at ROH recently issuing a statement concerning racism. She has accused them of treating her differentl[...]
Jun 07 - Former ROH wrestler Faye Jackson has fired back at ROH recently issuing a statement concerning racism. She has accused them of treating her differentl[...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π