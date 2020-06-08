Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

4. Andrade "Cien" Almas defeated Angel Garza and Kevin Owens to become the Number One Contender for Apollo Crews' United States Championship

3. Christian hosted his "Peep Show" segment with Edge. Randy Orton also gave comments on the TitanTron.

1. Raw Women’s Champion Asuka & Charlotte Flair defeated The IIconics and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bayley & Sasha Banks in a non-title Triple Threat Tag Team Match

The following are the results of the June 8, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw:

Updated Card for This Sunday's WWE Backlash Pay-Per-View

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (06/08/2020)

Chapter 4 of Undertaker's Last Ride Documentary to Air Immediately After Backlash

Superstars Announced for Tonight's Episode of Raw Talk

Kurt Angle on Who He Thinks Will Win Between Edge and Randy Orton at Backlash

WWE Raw Results: Who Will Challenge Apollo Crews for U.S. Title at Backlash?

Official Preview for Tonight's Episode of WWE Monday Night Raw (06/08/2020)

Women's Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match Announced for WWE Backlash

Triple H Addressed NXT Talent Over Black Lives Matter In Emotional Meeting

Elias Out With Legitimate Torn Pectoral Muscle

Charlotte Flair On Possibility Of Competing For A WWE Men’s Title

WWE Modifying A Title Belt Very Soon

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results (06/07/2020)

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: NXT Women's Championship Triple Threat Match

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: Karrion Kross vs. Tommaso Ciampa

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: NXT Championship Backlot Brawl Match

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: North American Championship Match

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: Six-Woman Tag Team Match

WATCH: WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Pre-Show: June 7, 2020

WWE Reportedly Taping Next Sunday's Backlash PPV Today

LISTEN: Jim Cornette on How Shawn Michaels Would Have Done in WCW

Eric Bischoff Talks About nWo Being Inducted in WWE HOF Without Him

Vickie Guerrero Comments On Being A Manager In AEW

