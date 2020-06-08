WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Superstars Announced for Tonight's Episode of Raw Talk
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jun 08, 2020
It's been announced that tonight's edition of
Raw Talk after Monday Night Raw will feature 24/7 Champion R-Truth, United States Champion Apollo Crews and WWE Hall of Famer Edge.
