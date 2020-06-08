Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's Raw, according to WWE.com :

Official Preview for Tonight's Episode of WWE Monday Night Raw (06/08/2020)

Women's Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match Announced for WWE Backlash

It's been announced that the upcoming Backlash pay-per-view will feature a Women's Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match, as newly-crown[...] Jun 08 - It's been announced that the upcoming Backlash pay-per-view will feature a Women's Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match, as newly-crown[...]

Triple H Addressed NXT Talent Over Black Lives Matter In Emotional Meeting

WWE Performance Center recruit AJ Francis revealed that at last night's NXT TakeOve, Triple H made himself available to talent to discuss the Black Li[...] Jun 08 - WWE Performance Center recruit AJ Francis revealed that at last night's NXT TakeOve, Triple H made himself available to talent to discuss the Black Li[...]

Elias Out With Legitimate Torn Pectoral Muscle

The current storyline on SmackDown where Elias is out with a torn pectoral muscle is reportedly real, according to a report from The Wrestling Observe[...] Jun 08 - The current storyline on SmackDown where Elias is out with a torn pectoral muscle is reportedly real, according to a report from The Wrestling Observe[...]

Charlotte Flair On Possibility Of Competing For A WWE Men’s Title

Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, in which she talked about desire in going after a men’s title in WWE. She did however n[...] Jun 08 - Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, in which she talked about desire in going after a men’s title in WWE. She did however n[...]

WWE Modifying A Title Belt Very Soon

WWE is reportedly set to change one of their title belts soon. The upcoming change, first reported by WrestlingInc will see the NXT Championship resi[...] Jun 08 - WWE is reportedly set to change one of their title belts soon. The upcoming change, first reported by WrestlingInc will see the NXT Championship resi[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results (06/07/2020)

The following are the results of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view: 1. Mia Yim, Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart defe[...] Jun 07 - The following are the results of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view: 1. Mia Yim, Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart defe[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: NXT Women's Championship Triple Threat Match

In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, Io Shirai defeated Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a Triple [...] Jun 07 - In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, Io Shirai defeated Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a Triple [...]

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: Karrion Kross vs. Tommaso Ciampa

At tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT newcomer Karrion Kross picked up a very impressive victory over former NXT Champi[...] Jun 07 - At tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT newcomer Karrion Kross picked up a very impressive victory over former NXT Champi[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: NXT Championship Backlot Brawl Match

At tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT Champion Adam Cole successfully defended his title against Velveteen Dream in[...] Jun 07 - At tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT Champion Adam Cole successfully defended his title against Velveteen Dream in[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: North American Championship Match

A tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee successfully defended his championship again[...] Jun 07 - A tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee successfully defended his championship again[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

In the second bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, former NXT Champion Finn Balor picked up a victory over the da[...] Jun 07 - In the second bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, former NXT Champion Finn Balor picked up a victory over the da[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: Six-Woman Tag Team Match

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, the team of Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart and Mia Yim defeated[...] Jun 07 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, the team of Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart and Mia Yim defeated[...]

WATCH: WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Pre-Show: June 7, 2020

Here is the kickoff show for tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Jun 07 - Here is the kickoff show for tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

WWE Reportedly Taping Next Sunday's Backlash PPV Today

According to reports from WrestlingInc.com and 411Mania.com, WWE is taping next Sunday's Backlash pay-per-view today. In addition to Ba[...] Jun 07 - According to reports from WrestlingInc.com and 411Mania.com, WWE is taping next Sunday's Backlash pay-per-view today. In addition to Ba[...]

LISTEN: Jim Cornette on How Shawn Michaels Would Have Done in WCW

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently answered a fan question about how Jim thinks Shawn Michaels would have done in World Championship Wr[...] Jun 07 - Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently answered a fan question about how Jim thinks Shawn Michaels would have done in World Championship Wr[...]

Eric Bischoff Talks About nWo Being Inducted in WWE HOF Without Him

Former WCW President, WWE Monday Night Raw General Manager and TNA Impact Wrestling Executive Producer Eric Bischoff recently spoke to Alex [...] Jun 07 - Former WCW President, WWE Monday Night Raw General Manager and TNA Impact Wrestling Executive Producer Eric Bischoff recently spoke to Alex [...]

Vickie Guerrero Comments On Being A Manager In AEW

In a recent interview with The Whole Story, Vickie Guerrero talked about wanting to become a manager again in AEW. On what she’d like to do in [...] Jun 07 - In a recent interview with The Whole Story, Vickie Guerrero talked about wanting to become a manager again in AEW. On what she’d like to do in [...]

Former ROH Wrestler Accuses Company Of Being Racist

Former ROH wrestler Faye Jackson has fired back at ROH recently issuing a statement concerning racism. She has accused them of treating her differentl[...] Jun 07 - Former ROH wrestler Faye Jackson has fired back at ROH recently issuing a statement concerning racism. She has accused them of treating her differentl[...]

Final Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House PPV

WWE NXT TakeOver In Your House take place tonight from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University live on the WWE Network. Below is the announced c[...] Jun 07 - WWE NXT TakeOver In Your House take place tonight from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University live on the WWE Network. Below is the announced c[...]

Eric Bischoff On Drew McIntyre

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Eric Bischoff revealed his thoughts on current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Here’s what he had t[...] Jun 06 - During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Eric Bischoff revealed his thoughts on current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Here’s what he had t[...]

ROH’s Statement On Black Lives Matter Movement

ROH released a statement via Twitter regarding the Black Lives Matter Movement. pic.twitter.com/56Z0lIKHUx — ROH Wrest[...] Jun 06 - ROH released a statement via Twitter regarding the Black Lives Matter Movement. pic.twitter.com/56Z0lIKHUx — ROH Wrest[...]

Triple H On Talent Rising To The Top During Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the wrestling industry. WWE is continuing to put on their shows in their Performance Center. During a rec[...] Jun 06 - The coronavirus pandemic has affected the wrestling industry. WWE is continuing to put on their shows in their Performance Center. During a rec[...]

Drew McIntyre's Next Feud Delayed Due To Wrestler’s Injury

WrestleTalk is reporting that Jinder Mahal was due to get a significant push soon. Executive Director of Raw, Paul Heyman, wanted Mahal to feud with [...] Jun 06 - WrestleTalk is reporting that Jinder Mahal was due to get a significant push soon. Executive Director of Raw, Paul Heyman, wanted Mahal to feud with [...]