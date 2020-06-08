WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Women's Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match Announced for WWE Backlash
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jun 08, 2020
It's been announced that the upcoming Backlash pay-per-view will feature a Women's Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match, as newly-crowned champions Sasha Banks and Bayley will put their titles on the line against the teams of Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and The IIconics.
Four teams have held the Women’s Tag Team Championships, and three of them will be battling for the gold at WWE Backlash. Bayley & Sasha Banks will defend their newly-won titles against Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and The IIconics in a loaded Triple Threat Match.
The SmackDown Women’s Champion & The Boss are fresh off reclaiming the titles on SmackDown with a win over Bliss & Cross. After an extended absence from the squared circle, The IIconics have made their intentions clear since their return: They want their titles back.
Will the “role models” use the opportunity as a launching point for a long title reign? Or will a former championship tandem once again claim tag team glory?
Don't miss WWE Backlash, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network, Sunday, June 14, at 7 ET/4 PT!
