WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

 

Triple H Addressed NXT Talent Over Black Lives Matter In Emotional Meeting

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 08, 2020

Triple H Addressed NXT Talent Over Black Lives Matter In Emotional Meeting

WWE Performance Center recruit AJ Francis revealed that at last night's NXT TakeOve, Triple H made himself available to talent to discuss the Black Lives Matter movement should they wish to.

WrestlingInc reports t Triple H addressed the NXT roster before and after NXT Takeover where he said he was proud of the talent for standing up for their beliefs with what’s going on in the world right now. He reportedly got emotional telling everybody that he wants everyone to matter regardless of race, religion or sexual orientation.

The meeting at the end of the event was said to be a very "powerful moment" of unity.

Source: WrestlingInc.

Tags: #wwe #wwenxt #triple h
https://wrestlr.me/63577/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Jun 08
Triple H Addressed NXT Talent Over Black Lives Matter In Emotional Meeting
WWE Performance Center recruit AJ Francis revealed that at last night's NXT TakeOve, Triple H made himself available to talent to discuss the Black Li[...]
Jun 08 - WWE Performance Center recruit AJ Francis revealed that at last night's NXT TakeOve, Triple H made himself available to talent to discuss the Black Li[...]
Jun 08
Elias Out With Legitimate Torn Pectoral Muscle
The current storyline on SmackDown where Elias is out with a torn pectoral muscle is reportedly real, according to a report from The Wrestling Observe[...]
Jun 08 - The current storyline on SmackDown where Elias is out with a torn pectoral muscle is reportedly real, according to a report from The Wrestling Observe[...]
Jun 08
Charlotte Flair On Possibility Of Competing For A WWE Men’s Title
Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, in which she talked about desire in going after a men’s title in WWE. She did however n[...]
Jun 08 - Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, in which she talked about desire in going after a men’s title in WWE. She did however n[...]
Jun 08
WWE Modifying A Title Belt Very Soon
WWE is reportedly set to change one of their title belts soon. The upcoming change, first reported by WrestlingInc will see the NXT Championship resi[...]
Jun 08 - WWE is reportedly set to change one of their title belts soon. The upcoming change, first reported by WrestlingInc will see the NXT Championship resi[...]
Jun 07
WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results (06/07/2020)
The following are the results of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view: 1. Mia Yim, Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart defe[...]
Jun 07 - The following are the results of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view: 1. Mia Yim, Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart defe[...]
Jun 07
WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: NXT Women's Championship Triple Threat Match
In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, Io Shirai defeated Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a Triple [...]
Jun 07 - In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, Io Shirai defeated Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a Triple [...]

Jun 07
WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: Karrion Kross vs. Tommaso Ciampa
At tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT newcomer Karrion Kross picked up a very impressive victory over former NXT Champi[...]
Jun 07 - At tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT newcomer Karrion Kross picked up a very impressive victory over former NXT Champi[...]
Jun 07
WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: NXT Championship Backlot Brawl Match
At tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT Champion Adam Cole successfully defended his title against Velveteen Dream in[...]
Jun 07 - At tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT Champion Adam Cole successfully defended his title against Velveteen Dream in[...]
Jun 07
WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: North American Championship Match
A tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee successfully defended his championship again[...]
Jun 07 - A tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee successfully defended his championship again[...]
Jun 07
WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest
In the second bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, former NXT Champion Finn Balor picked up a victory over the da[...]
Jun 07 - In the second bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, former NXT Champion Finn Balor picked up a victory over the da[...]
Jun 07
WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: Six-Woman Tag Team Match
In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, the team of Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart and Mia Yim defeated[...]
Jun 07 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, the team of Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart and Mia Yim defeated[...]

Jun 07
WATCH: WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Pre-Show: June 7, 2020
Here is the kickoff show for tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Jun 07 - Here is the kickoff show for tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Jun 07
WWE Reportedly Taping Next Sunday's Backlash PPV Today
According to reports from WrestlingInc.com and 411Mania.com, WWE is taping next Sunday's Backlash pay-per-view today. In addition to Ba[...]
Jun 07 - According to reports from WrestlingInc.com and 411Mania.com, WWE is taping next Sunday's Backlash pay-per-view today. In addition to Ba[...]
Jun 07
LISTEN: Jim Cornette on How Shawn Michaels Would Have Done in WCW
Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently answered a fan question about how Jim thinks Shawn Michaels would have done in World Championship Wr[...]
Jun 07 - Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently answered a fan question about how Jim thinks Shawn Michaels would have done in World Championship Wr[...]
Jun 07
Eric Bischoff Talks About nWo Being Inducted in WWE HOF Without Him
Former WCW President, WWE Monday Night Raw General Manager and TNA Impact Wrestling Executive Producer Eric Bischoff recently spoke to Alex [...]
Jun 07 - Former WCW President, WWE Monday Night Raw General Manager and TNA Impact Wrestling Executive Producer Eric Bischoff recently spoke to Alex [...]
Jun 07
Vickie Guerrero Comments On Being A Manager In AEW
In a recent interview with The Whole Story, Vickie Guerrero talked about wanting to become a manager again in AEW. On what she’d like to do in [...]
Jun 07 - In a recent interview with The Whole Story, Vickie Guerrero talked about wanting to become a manager again in AEW. On what she’d like to do in [...]
Jun 07
Former ROH Wrestler Accuses Company Of Being Racist
Former ROH wrestler Faye Jackson has fired back at ROH recently issuing a statement concerning racism. She has accused them of treating her differentl[...]
Jun 07 - Former ROH wrestler Faye Jackson has fired back at ROH recently issuing a statement concerning racism. She has accused them of treating her differentl[...]
Jun 07
Final Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House PPV
WWE NXT TakeOver In Your House take place tonight from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University live on the WWE Network. Below is the announced c[...]
Jun 07 - WWE NXT TakeOver In Your House take place tonight from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University live on the WWE Network. Below is the announced c[...]
Jun 06
Eric Bischoff On Drew McIntyre
During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Eric Bischoff revealed his thoughts on current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.  Here’s what he had t[...]
Jun 06 - During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Eric Bischoff revealed his thoughts on current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.  Here’s what he had t[...]
Jun 06
ROH’s Statement On Black Lives Matter Movement
ROH released a statement via Twitter regarding the Black Lives Matter Movement.      pic.twitter.com/56Z0lIKHUx — ROH Wrest[...]
Jun 06 - ROH released a statement via Twitter regarding the Black Lives Matter Movement.      pic.twitter.com/56Z0lIKHUx — ROH Wrest[...]
Jun 06
Triple H On Talent Rising To The Top During Pandemic
The coronavirus pandemic has affected the wrestling industry. WWE is continuing to put on their shows in their Performance Center.  During a rec[...]
Jun 06 - The coronavirus pandemic has affected the wrestling industry. WWE is continuing to put on their shows in their Performance Center.  During a rec[...]
Jun 06
Drew McIntyre's Next Feud Delayed Due To Wrestler’s Injury
WrestleTalk is reporting that Jinder Mahal was due to get a significant push soon. Executive Director of Raw, Paul Heyman, wanted Mahal to feud with [...]
Jun 06 - WrestleTalk is reporting that Jinder Mahal was due to get a significant push soon. Executive Director of Raw, Paul Heyman, wanted Mahal to feud with [...]
Jun 06
Vince McMahon Insulted The Revival During Their Feud With The New Day
In a recent interview on the Jim Cornette Experience, FTR (The Revival) revealed how Vince McMahon insulted them backstage after one of their matches [...]
Jun 06 - In a recent interview on the Jim Cornette Experience, FTR (The Revival) revealed how Vince McMahon insulted them backstage after one of their matches [...]
Jun 06
Curt Hawkins Wasn’t Expecting His Recent WWE Release
Brian Myers, better known as former WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins recently discussed his release from WWE and if he’s hoping to return in an interv[...]
Jun 06 - Brian Myers, better known as former WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins recently discussed his release from WWE and if he’s hoping to return in an interv[...]
Jun 05
SmackDown Quick Results (06/05/2020)
Here are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Otis defeats King Corbin via DQ *Singles Match* Lacey [...]
Jun 05 - Here are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Otis defeats King Corbin via DQ *Singles Match* Lacey [...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π