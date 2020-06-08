Triple H Addressed NXT Talent Over Black Lives Matter In Emotional Meeting

WWE Performance Center recruit AJ Francis revealed that at last night's NXT TakeOve, Triple H made himself available to talent to discuss the Black Lives Matter movement should they wish to.

WrestlingInc reports t Triple H addressed the NXT roster before and after NXT Takeover where he said he was proud of the talent for standing up for their beliefs with what’s going on in the world right now. He reportedly got emotional telling everybody that he wants everyone to matter regardless of race, religion or sexual orientation.

The meeting at the end of the event was said to be a very "powerful moment" of unity.