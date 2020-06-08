Elias Out With Legitimate Torn Pectoral Muscle

The current storyline on SmackDown where Elias is out with a torn pectoral muscle is reportedly real, according to a report from The Wrestling Observer.

The torn pec, which was among a number of injuries for the hit-and-run angle involving Sheamus and Jeff Hardy, is a legitimate injury.

Elias is expected to be out of action for several months. This is also the reason he was pulled from the Intercontinental Title tournament.