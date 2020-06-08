WWE Modifying A Title Belt Very Soon
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 08, 2020
WWE is reportedly set to change one of their title belts soon.
The upcoming change, first reported by
WrestlingInc will see the NXT Championship resized, but the design will remain the same.
It was also recently reported that WWE is rumored to be introducing new designs for two Titles. One of them is speculated to be the United States Championship.
https://wrestlr.me/63574/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jun 08
Jun 08 - WWE Performance Center recruit AJ Francis revealed that at last night's NXT TakeOve, Triple H made himself available to talent to discuss the Black Li[...]
Jun 08
Jun 08 - The current storyline on SmackDown where Elias is out with a torn pectoral muscle is reportedly real, according to a report from The Wrestling Observe[...]
Jun 08
Jun 08 - Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, in which she talked about desire in going after a men’s title in WWE. She did however n[...]
Jun 08 WWE Modifying A Title Belt Very Soon WWE is reportedly set to change one of their title belts soon. The upcoming change, first reported by WrestlingInc will see the NXT Championship resi[...]
Jun 08 - WWE is reportedly set to change one of their title belts soon. The upcoming change, first reported by WrestlingInc will see the NXT Championship resi[...]
Jun 07
Jun 07 - The following are the results of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view: 1. Mia Yim, Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart defe[...]
Jun 07
Jun 07 - In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, Io Shirai defeated Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a Triple [...]
Jun 07
Jun 07 - At tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT newcomer Karrion Kross picked up a very impressive victory over former NXT Champi[...]
Jun 07
Jun 07 - At tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT Champion Adam Cole successfully defended his title against Velveteen Dream in[...]
Jun 07
Jun 07 - A tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee successfully defended his championship again[...]
Jun 07
Jun 07 - In the second bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, former NXT Champion Finn Balor picked up a victory over the da[...]
Jun 07
Jun 07 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, the team of Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart and Mia Yim defeated[...]
Jun 07
Jun 07 - Here is the kickoff show for tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Jun 07
Jun 07 - According to reports from WrestlingInc.com and 411Mania.com, WWE is taping next Sunday's Backlash pay-per-view today. In addition to Ba[...]
Jun 07
Jun 07 - Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently answered a fan question about how Jim thinks Shawn Michaels would have done in World Championship Wr[...]
Jun 07
Jun 07 - Former WCW President, WWE Monday Night Raw General Manager and TNA Impact Wrestling Executive Producer Eric Bischoff recently spoke to Alex [...]
Jun 07
Jun 07 - In a recent interview with The Whole Story, Vickie Guerrero talked about wanting to become a manager again in AEW. On what she’d like to do in [...]
Jun 07
Jun 07 - Former ROH wrestler Faye Jackson has fired back at ROH recently issuing a statement concerning racism. She has accused them of treating her differentl[...]
Jun 07
Jun 07 - WWE NXT TakeOver In Your House take place tonight from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University live on the WWE Network. Below is the announced c[...]
Jun 06 Eric Bischoff On Drew McIntyre During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Eric Bischoff revealed his thoughts on current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Here’s what he had t[...]
Jun 06 - During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Eric Bischoff revealed his thoughts on current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Here’s what he had t[...]
Jun 06
Jun 06 - ROH released a statement via Twitter regarding the Black Lives Matter Movement. pic.twitter.com/56Z0lIKHUx — ROH Wrest[...]
Jun 06
Jun 06 - The coronavirus pandemic has affected the wrestling industry. WWE is continuing to put on their shows in their Performance Center. During a rec[...]
Jun 06
Jun 06 - WrestleTalk is reporting that Jinder Mahal was due to get a significant push soon. Executive Director of Raw, Paul Heyman, wanted Mahal to feud with [...]
Jun 06
Jun 06 - In a recent interview on the Jim Cornette Experience, FTR (The Revival) revealed how Vince McMahon insulted them backstage after one of their matches [...]
Jun 06
Jun 06 - Brian Myers, better known as former WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins recently discussed his release from WWE and if he’s hoping to return in an interv[...]
Jun 05 SmackDown Quick Results (06/05/2020) Here are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Otis defeats King Corbin via DQ *Singles Match* Lacey [...]
Jun 05 - Here are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Otis defeats King Corbin via DQ *Singles Match* Lacey [...]