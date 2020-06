Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

We love you to the 🌝and back. You deserve it, CHAMP. #AndNew #NXTTakeOver @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/lafLRidAXo

KEEP YOUR EYES ON IO SHIRAI. Sorry, keep your eyes on our NEW #WWENXT #WomensChampion @shirai_io !!!!! #NXTTakeOver #AndNew @MsCharlotteWWE @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/f0dMDLrnBq

This is an absolute WAR for the #WWENXT #WomensTitle at #NXTTakeOver : In Your House!! @MsCharlotteWWE @RheaRipley_WWE @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/noGx0qOlW9

While Flair had Rhea locked in the Figure-Eight Leglock, Shirai hit the Moonsault on Rhea to secure the pinfall vitory.

In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, Io Shirai defeated Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat Match to become the new NXT Women's Champion.

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results (06/07/2020)

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: NXT Women's Championship Triple Threat Match

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: Karrion Kross vs. Tommaso Ciampa

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: NXT Championship Backlot Brawl Match

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: North American Championship Match

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: Six-Woman Tag Team Match

WATCH: WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Pre-Show: June 7, 2020

WWE Reportedly Taping Next Sunday's Backlash PPV Today

LISTEN: Jim Cornette on How Shawn Michaels Would Have Done in WCW

Eric Bischoff Talks About nWo Being Inducted in WWE HOF Without Him

Vickie Guerrero Comments On Being A Manager In AEW

Former ROH Wrestler Accuses Company Of Being Racist

Final Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House PPV

Eric Bischoff On Drew McIntyre

ROH’s Statement On Black Lives Matter Movement

Triple H On Talent Rising To The Top During Pandemic

Drew McIntyre's Next Feud Delayed Due To Wrestler’s Injury

Vince McMahon Insulted The Revival During Their Feud With The New Day

Curt Hawkins Wasn’t Expecting His Recent WWE Release

SmackDown Quick Results (06/05/2020)

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Changes Hands

Match Announced For WWE Backlash PPV

Lio Rush Publishes Email He Sent To WWE Regarding Hostile Work Environment

