The @DreamWWE 's aspirations of becoming #NXTChampion are officially OVER. @AdamColePro continues his legendary reign in the BACKLOT BRAWL, bay-bay. #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/wv4YEvclRr

At tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT Champion Adam Cole successfully defended his title against Velveteen Dream in a Backlot Brawl Match.

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results (06/07/2020)

The following are the results of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view: 1. Mia Yim, Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart defeated Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez and Candice LeRae[...] Jun 07 - The following are the results of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view: 1. Mia Yim, Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart defeated Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez and Candice LeRae[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: NXT Women's Championship Triple Threat Match

In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, Io Shirai defeated Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat Match to become the new NXT Women's Champio[...] Jun 07 - In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, Io Shirai defeated Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat Match to become the new NXT Women's Champio[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: Karrion Kross vs. Tommaso Ciampa

At tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT newcomer Karrion Kross picked up a very impressive victory over former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, forcing Ciampa to pass out to t[...] Jun 07 - At tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT newcomer Karrion Kross picked up a very impressive victory over former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, forcing Ciampa to pass out to t[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: NXT Championship Backlot Brawl Match

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: North American Championship Match

A tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee successfully defended his championship against Johnny Gargano after defeating him with the Big[...] Jun 07 - A tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee successfully defended his championship against Johnny Gargano after defeating him with the Big[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

In the second bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, former NXT Champion Finn Balor picked up a victory over the dangerous Damian Priest. .@ArcherOfInfamy and @Fi[...] Jun 07 - In the second bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, former NXT Champion Finn Balor picked up a victory over the dangerous Damian Priest. .@ArcherOfInfamy and @Fi[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: Six-Woman Tag Team Match

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, the team of Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart and Mia Yim defeated Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez and Candice LeRae. [...] Jun 07 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view, the team of Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart and Mia Yim defeated Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez and Candice LeRae. [...]

WATCH: WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Pre-Show: June 7, 2020

Here is the kickoff show for tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Jun 07 - Here is the kickoff show for tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

WWE Reportedly Taping Next Sunday's Backlash PPV Today

According to reports from WrestlingInc.com and 411Mania.com, WWE is taping next Sunday's Backlash pay-per-view today. In addition to Backlash, they will also be taping a couple of weeks[...] Jun 07 - According to reports from WrestlingInc.com and 411Mania.com, WWE is taping next Sunday's Backlash pay-per-view today. In addition to Backlash, they will also be taping a couple of weeks[...]

LISTEN: Jim Cornette on How Shawn Michaels Would Have Done in WCW

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently answered a fan question about how Jim thinks Shawn Michaels would have done in World Championship Wrestling back in the 1990s. Jim replied with the fo[...] Jun 07 - Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently answered a fan question about how Jim thinks Shawn Michaels would have done in World Championship Wrestling back in the 1990s. Jim replied with the fo[...]

Eric Bischoff Talks About nWo Being Inducted in WWE HOF Without Him

Former WCW President, WWE Monday Night Raw General Manager and TNA Impact Wrestling Executive Producer Eric Bischoff recently spoke to Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com about WWE inducting the [...] Jun 07 - Former WCW President, WWE Monday Night Raw General Manager and TNA Impact Wrestling Executive Producer Eric Bischoff recently spoke to Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com about WWE inducting the [...]

Vickie Guerrero Comments On Being A Manager In AEW

In a recent interview with The Whole Story, Vickie Guerrero talked about wanting to become a manager again in AEW. On what she’d like to do in the future: “Well if I had a choice, an o[...] Jun 07 - In a recent interview with The Whole Story, Vickie Guerrero talked about wanting to become a manager again in AEW. On what she’d like to do in the future: “Well if I had a choice, an o[...]

Former ROH Wrestler Accuses Company Of Being Racist

Former ROH wrestler Faye Jackson has fired back at ROH recently issuing a statement concerning racism. She has accused them of treating her differently because of her color in a tweet on Twitter. "[...] Jun 07 - Former ROH wrestler Faye Jackson has fired back at ROH recently issuing a statement concerning racism. She has accused them of treating her differently because of her color in a tweet on Twitter. "[...]

Final Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House PPV

WWE NXT TakeOver In Your House take place tonight from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University live on the WWE Network. Below is the announced card for the event NXT Title MatchAdam Cole (c) vs[...] Jun 07 - WWE NXT TakeOver In Your House take place tonight from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University live on the WWE Network. Below is the announced card for the event NXT Title MatchAdam Cole (c) vs[...]

Eric Bischoff On Drew McIntyre

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Eric Bischoff revealed his thoughts on current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Here’s what he had to say: Bischoff on his respect for McIntyre[...] Jun 06 - During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Eric Bischoff revealed his thoughts on current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Here’s what he had to say: Bischoff on his respect for McIntyre[...]

ROH’s Statement On Black Lives Matter Movement

ROH released a statement via Twitter regarding the Black Lives Matter Movement. pic.twitter.com/56Z0lIKHUx — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 5, 2020 [...] Jun 06 - ROH released a statement via Twitter regarding the Black Lives Matter Movement. pic.twitter.com/56Z0lIKHUx — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 5, 2020 [...]

Triple H On Talent Rising To The Top During Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the wrestling industry. WWE is continuing to put on their shows in their Performance Center. During a recent interview with CBS Sports, Triple H discussed [...] Jun 06 - The coronavirus pandemic has affected the wrestling industry. WWE is continuing to put on their shows in their Performance Center. During a recent interview with CBS Sports, Triple H discussed [...]

Drew McIntyre's Next Feud Delayed Due To Wrestler’s Injury

WrestleTalk is reporting that Jinder Mahal was due to get a significant push soon. Executive Director of Raw, Paul Heyman, wanted Mahal to feud with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for a period due to the[...] Jun 06 - WrestleTalk is reporting that Jinder Mahal was due to get a significant push soon. Executive Director of Raw, Paul Heyman, wanted Mahal to feud with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for a period due to the[...]

Vince McMahon Insulted The Revival During Their Feud With The New Day

In a recent interview on the Jim Cornette Experience, FTR (The Revival) revealed how Vince McMahon insulted them backstage after one of their matches with The New Day last year. "We had a match wit[...] Jun 06 - In a recent interview on the Jim Cornette Experience, FTR (The Revival) revealed how Vince McMahon insulted them backstage after one of their matches with The New Day last year. "We had a match wit[...]

Curt Hawkins Wasn’t Expecting His Recent WWE Release

Brian Myers, better known as former WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins recently discussed his release from WWE and if he’s hoping to return in an interview with with Chris Van Vliet. “I just wa[...] Jun 06 - Brian Myers, better known as former WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins recently discussed his release from WWE and if he’s hoping to return in an interview with with Chris Van Vliet. “I just wa[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (06/05/2020)

Here are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Otis defeats King Corbin via DQ *Singles Match* Lacey Evans defeats Sonya Deville via pinfall *Singles [...] Jun 05 - Here are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Otis defeats King Corbin via DQ *Singles Match* Lacey Evans defeats Sonya Deville via pinfall *Singles [...]

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Changes Hands

In the main event tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, we see the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles change hands. Sasha Banks and Bayley defeat Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross and capture the Women's Tag Team Ch[...] Jun 05 - In the main event tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, we see the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles change hands. Sasha Banks and Bayley defeat Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross and capture the Women's Tag Team Ch[...]

Match Announced For WWE Backlash PPV

Tonight on SmackDown, it was announced that Jeff Hardy will take on the Celtic Warrior Sheamus at the upcoming Backlash PPV. The feud stems from a hit and run attack on Elias last week on SmackDown. [...] Jun 05 - Tonight on SmackDown, it was announced that Jeff Hardy will take on the Celtic Warrior Sheamus at the upcoming Backlash PPV. The feud stems from a hit and run attack on Elias last week on SmackDown. [...]

Lio Rush Publishes Email He Sent To WWE Regarding Hostile Work Environment

Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush has published an e-mail on Instagram that he sent to the company in 2018. Here is what he said of the email: "For too long now I’ve dealt with a lot of[...] Jun 05 - Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush has published an e-mail on Instagram that he sent to the company in 2018. Here is what he said of the email: "For too long now I’ve dealt with a lot of[...]