WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Jun 07 - The following are the results of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House pay-per-view: 1. Mia Yim, Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart defeated Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez and Candice LeRae[...]
Jun 07 - Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently answered a fan question about how Jim thinks Shawn Michaels would have done in World Championship Wrestling back in the 1990s. Jim replied with the fo[...]
Jun 07 - Former WCW President, WWE Monday Night Raw General Manager and TNA Impact Wrestling Executive Producer Eric Bischoff recently spoke to Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com about WWE inducting the [...]
Jun 07 - Former ROH wrestler Faye Jackson has fired back at ROH recently issuing a statement concerning racism. She has accused them of treating her differently because of her color in a tweet on Twitter. "[...]
Jun 07 - WWE NXT TakeOver In Your House take place tonight from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University live on the WWE Network. Below is the announced card for the event NXT Title MatchAdam Cole (c) vs[...]
Eric Bischoff On Drew McIntyre During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Eric Bischoff revealed his thoughts on current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Here’s what he had to say: Bischoff on his respect for McIntyre[...]
Jun 06 - The coronavirus pandemic has affected the wrestling industry. WWE is continuing to put on their shows in their Performance Center. During a recent interview with CBS Sports, Triple H discussed [...]
Jun 06 - WrestleTalk is reporting that Jinder Mahal was due to get a significant push soon. Executive Director of Raw, Paul Heyman, wanted Mahal to feud with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for a period due to the[...]
Jun 06 - In a recent interview on the Jim Cornette Experience, FTR (The Revival) revealed how Vince McMahon insulted them backstage after one of their matches with The New Day last year. "We had a match wit[...]
Jun 06 - Brian Myers, better known as former WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins recently discussed his release from WWE and if he’s hoping to return in an interview with with Chris Van Vliet. “I just wa[...]
SmackDown Quick Results (06/05/2020) Here are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Otis defeats King Corbin via DQ *Singles Match* Lacey Evans defeats Sonya Deville via pinfall *Singles [...]
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Changes Hands In the main event tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, we see the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles change hands. Sasha Banks and Bayley defeat Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross and capture the Women's Tag Team Ch[...]
Match Announced For WWE Backlash PPV Tonight on SmackDown, it was announced that Jeff Hardy will take on the Celtic Warrior Sheamus at the upcoming Backlash PPV. The feud stems from a hit and run attack on Elias last week on SmackDown. [...]
Jun 05 - Todd Pettengill has returned filming a promo for Sunday's NXT Takeover: for In Your House. The former WWE backstage interviewer hyped Sunday’s event. Pettengill said, "Hey everybody this is [...]