WWE Reportedly Taping Next Sunday's Backlash PPV Today

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jun 07, 2020

According to reports from WrestlingInc.com and 411Mania.com, WWE is taping next Sunday's Backlash pay-per-view today. In addition to Backlash, they will also be taping a couple of weeks of RawSmackDown and NXT television this week.

This is the current schedule:

Today (Sunday): WWE Backlash & NXT Takeover: In Your House

Monday: This week’s Raw, Smackdown, 205 Live & Main Event

Tuesday: Next Week’s Raw, Smackdown, 205 Live & Main Event

Wednesday: Two weeks of NXT

Source: WrestlingInc.com and 411Mania.com

