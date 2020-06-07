Eric Bischoff Talks About nWo Being Inducted in WWE HOF Without Him

Former WCW President, WWE Monday Night Raw General Manager and TNA Impact Wrestling Executive Producer Eric Bischoff recently spoke to Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com about WWE inducting the legendary New World Order (nWo) faction into the WWE Hall of Fame without Bischoff being included in it:

“I mean, I’m not going to lie and say I didn’t go ‘really?’ But my reaction was probably more ‘Really? Whatever, I’m good.' First of all, the NWO the idea, the phenomenon – I think we can talk about the NWO concept in terms of it being a phenomenon because it still exists today.

“The NWO merchandise, you can’t turn on a WWE show – when there’s actually crowds in the audience – and not see NWO merchandise.

“Even though there’s no representation of NWO in the company today – with the exception of John Cena at WrestleMania recently – there’s been no representation of NWO in the company for several years, but yet it’s still front and centre in the minds of wrestling fans.

“So it’s not a wrestling phenomenon, at least in my own mind. And I’d try to pat myself on the back but I’d fall out of this chair and spill coffee on myself, so I’ll refrain from that [laughs].

“The fact that WWE acknowledged the NWO, that made me feel really good. It probably displaced any personal hurt or feeling left out, because I was so grateful that they finally went ‘OK, this s*** was pretty cool and pretty important to the industry. We have to acknowledge it.’

“And in addition to that, Hulk Hogan is my best friend to this day. Kevin Nash is a very close friend of mine, as is Scott Hall, as is X-Pac. So, I’m happy for them. My acknowledgement of the fact that I wasn’t included in it was so insignificant that it lasted maybe a brief second, and that was it.”