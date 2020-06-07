Former ROH Wrestler Accuses Company Of Being Racist

I remember the days of “Women of Honor” having locker room meetings but I was never invited. The one time I invited myself I was met with stares and eye rolls. Inclusive right? https://t.co/KNigSrqmPl

Former ROH wrestler Faye Jackson has fired back at ROH recently issuing a statement concerning racism. She has accused them of treating her differently because of her color in a tweet on Twitter.

