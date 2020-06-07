WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former ROH Wrestler Accuses Company Of Being Racist

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 07, 2020

Former ROH Wrestler Accuses Company Of Being Racist

Former ROH wrestler Faye Jackson has fired back at ROH recently issuing a statement concerning racism. She has accused them of treating her differently because of her color in a tweet on Twitter.

"I remember the days of ‘Women of Honor’ having locker room meetings but I was never invited.

The one time I invited myself I was met with stares and eye rolls.

Inclusive right?"

In a recent interview with The Whole Story, Vickie Guerrero talked about wanting to become a manager again in AEW. On what she’d like to do in [...]
Jun 07 - In a recent interview with The Whole Story, Vickie Guerrero talked about wanting to become a manager again in AEW. On what she’d like to do in [...]
Former ROH wrestler Faye Jackson has fired back at ROH recently issuing a statement concerning racism. She has accused them of treating her differentl[...]
Jun 07 - Former ROH wrestler Faye Jackson has fired back at ROH recently issuing a statement concerning racism. She has accused them of treating her differentl[...]
WWE NXT TakeOver In Your House take place tonight from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University live on the WWE Network. Below is the announced c[...]
Jun 07 - WWE NXT TakeOver In Your House take place tonight from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University live on the WWE Network. Below is the announced c[...]
During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Eric Bischoff revealed his thoughts on current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.  Here’s what he had t[...]
Jun 06 - During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Eric Bischoff revealed his thoughts on current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.  Here’s what he had t[...]
ROH released a statement via Twitter regarding the Black Lives Matter Movement.      pic.twitter.com/56Z0lIKHUx — ROH Wrest[...]
Jun 06 - ROH released a statement via Twitter regarding the Black Lives Matter Movement.      pic.twitter.com/56Z0lIKHUx — ROH Wrest[...]
The coronavirus pandemic has affected the wrestling industry. WWE is continuing to put on their shows in their Performance Center.  During a rec[...]
Jun 06 - The coronavirus pandemic has affected the wrestling industry. WWE is continuing to put on their shows in their Performance Center.  During a rec[...]

WrestleTalk is reporting that Jinder Mahal was due to get a significant push soon. Executive Director of Raw, Paul Heyman, wanted Mahal to feud with [...]
Jun 06 - WrestleTalk is reporting that Jinder Mahal was due to get a significant push soon. Executive Director of Raw, Paul Heyman, wanted Mahal to feud with [...]
In a recent interview on the Jim Cornette Experience, FTR (The Revival) revealed how Vince McMahon insulted them backstage after one of their matches [...]
Jun 06 - In a recent interview on the Jim Cornette Experience, FTR (The Revival) revealed how Vince McMahon insulted them backstage after one of their matches [...]
Brian Myers, better known as former WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins recently discussed his release from WWE and if he’s hoping to return in an interv[...]
Jun 06 - Brian Myers, better known as former WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins recently discussed his release from WWE and if he’s hoping to return in an interv[...]
Here are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Otis defeats King Corbin via DQ *Singles Match* Lacey [...]
Jun 05 - Here are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Otis defeats King Corbin via DQ *Singles Match* Lacey [...]
In the main event tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, we see the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles change hands. Sasha Banks and Bayley defeat Alexa Bliss a[...]
Jun 05 - In the main event tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, we see the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles change hands. Sasha Banks and Bayley defeat Alexa Bliss a[...]

Tonight on SmackDown, it was announced that Jeff Hardy will take on the Celtic Warrior Sheamus at the upcoming Backlash PPV. The feud stems from a hi[...]
Jun 05 - Tonight on SmackDown, it was announced that Jeff Hardy will take on the Celtic Warrior Sheamus at the upcoming Backlash PPV. The feud stems from a hi[...]
Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush has published an e-mail on Instagram that he sent to the company in 2018. Here is what he said of the email: "For too[...]
Jun 05 - Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush has published an e-mail on Instagram that he sent to the company in 2018. Here is what he said of the email: "For too[...]
Todd Pettengill has returned filming a promo for Sunday's NXT Takeover: for In Your House. The former WWE backstage interviewer hyped Sunday’s e[...]
Jun 05 - Todd Pettengill has returned filming a promo for Sunday's NXT Takeover: for In Your House. The former WWE backstage interviewer hyped Sunday’s e[...]
In an update on Lashley challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title at Backlash, WrestlingNews.co is reporting the following: "I was told that the [...]
Jun 05 - In an update on Lashley challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title at Backlash, WrestlingNews.co is reporting the following: "I was told that the [...]
Jinder Mahal is set to miss in-ring action again. The former WWE Champion revealed on his Instagram Friday that he underwent surgery in Birmingham, A[...]
Jun 05 - Jinder Mahal is set to miss in-ring action again. The former WWE Champion revealed on his Instagram Friday that he underwent surgery in Birmingham, A[...]
As previously reported, WWE is in the midst of calling up multiple NXT wrestlers to the main roster to help bolster Raw and SmackDown. As seen last w[...]
Jun 05 - As previously reported, WWE is in the midst of calling up multiple NXT wrestlers to the main roster to help bolster Raw and SmackDown. As seen last w[...]
In a recent conference call to promote this Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, Triple H discussed bringing fans back to WWE events. The[...]
Jun 05 - In a recent conference call to promote this Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, Triple H discussed bringing fans back to WWE events. The[...]
We reported in 2019, Vince McMahon was very high on Lacey Evans and felt she could be one of the #1 women's stars in the company. She did main event [...]
Jun 05 - We reported in 2019, Vince McMahon was very high on Lacey Evans and felt she could be one of the #1 women's stars in the company. She did main event [...]
Speaking to The Wrestling Observer Tony Khan explained further why he can’t use Hogan in AEW after racial language Hogan was caught on tape sayi[...]
Jun 05 - Speaking to The Wrestling Observer Tony Khan explained further why he can’t use Hogan in AEW after racial language Hogan was caught on tape sayi[...]
During this week's "Grilling JR" podcast Jim Ross discusses Steve Austin walking out of WWE in the early 00's and turning down a match against Hulk Ho[...]
Jun 04 - During this week's "Grilling JR" podcast Jim Ross discusses Steve Austin walking out of WWE in the early 00's and turning down a match against Hulk Ho[...]
Vince McMahon reportedly recently sent out an e-mail to all employees of the company regarding the importance of diversity, according to Mike Johnson [...]
Jun 04 - Vince McMahon reportedly recently sent out an e-mail to all employees of the company regarding the importance of diversity, according to Mike Johnson [...]
Just a few weeks ago WWE released over 50 employees due to budget cuts amind the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The company is now reportedly attempti[...]
Jun 04 - Just a few weeks ago WWE released over 50 employees due to budget cuts amind the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The company is now reportedly attempti[...]
In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Eric Bischoff revealed the reason he was removed as the Executive Director of SmackDown. He was only in the posi[...]
Jun 04 - In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Eric Bischoff revealed the reason he was removed as the Executive Director of SmackDown. He was only in the posi[...]
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has made his thoughts clear on the ongoing protests and subsequent riots following the death of George Floyd.  Floyd's[...]
Jun 04 - Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has made his thoughts clear on the ongoing protests and subsequent riots following the death of George Floyd.  Floyd's[...]

