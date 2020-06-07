WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Former ROH Wrestler Accuses Company Of Being Racist
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 07, 2020
Former ROH wrestler Faye Jackson has fired back at ROH recently issuing a statement concerning racism. She has accused them of treating her differently because of her color in a tweet on Twitter.
"I remember the days of ‘Women of Honor’ having locker room meetings but I was never invited.
The one time I invited myself I was met with stares and eye rolls.
Inclusive right?"
