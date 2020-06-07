Final Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House PPV

(Dream can’t challenge for the title as long as Cole is champion should he lose, Backlot Brawl)

Below is the announced card for the event

WWE NXT TakeOver In Your House take place tonight from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University live on the WWE Network.

Vickie Guerrero Comments On Being A Manager In AEW

In a recent interview with The Whole Story, Vickie Guerrero talked about wanting to become a manager again in AEW. On what she’d like to do in the future: “Well if I had a choice, an o[...] Jun 07 - In a recent interview with The Whole Story, Vickie Guerrero talked about wanting to become a manager again in AEW. On what she’d like to do in the future: “Well if I had a choice, an o[...]

Former ROH Wrestler Accuses Company Of Being Racist

Former ROH wrestler Faye Jackson has fired back at ROH recently issuing a statement concerning racism. She has accused them of treating her differently because of her color in a tweet on Twitter. "[...] Jun 07 - Former ROH wrestler Faye Jackson has fired back at ROH recently issuing a statement concerning racism. She has accused them of treating her differently because of her color in a tweet on Twitter. "[...]

Eric Bischoff On Drew McIntyre

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Eric Bischoff revealed his thoughts on current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Here’s what he had to say: Bischoff on his respect for McIntyre[...] Jun 06 - During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Eric Bischoff revealed his thoughts on current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Here’s what he had to say: Bischoff on his respect for McIntyre[...]

ROH’s Statement On Black Lives Matter Movement

ROH released a statement via Twitter regarding the Black Lives Matter Movement. pic.twitter.com/56Z0lIKHUx — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 5, 2020 [...] Jun 06 - ROH released a statement via Twitter regarding the Black Lives Matter Movement. pic.twitter.com/56Z0lIKHUx — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 5, 2020 [...]

Triple H On Talent Rising To The Top During Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the wrestling industry. WWE is continuing to put on their shows in their Performance Center. During a recent interview with CBS Sports, Triple H discussed [...] Jun 06 - The coronavirus pandemic has affected the wrestling industry. WWE is continuing to put on their shows in their Performance Center. During a recent interview with CBS Sports, Triple H discussed [...]

Drew McIntyre's Next Feud Delayed Due To Wrestler’s Injury

WrestleTalk is reporting that Jinder Mahal was due to get a significant push soon. Executive Director of Raw, Paul Heyman, wanted Mahal to feud with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for a period due to the[...] Jun 06 - WrestleTalk is reporting that Jinder Mahal was due to get a significant push soon. Executive Director of Raw, Paul Heyman, wanted Mahal to feud with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for a period due to the[...]

Vince McMahon Insulted The Revival During Their Feud With The New Day

In a recent interview on the Jim Cornette Experience, FTR (The Revival) revealed how Vince McMahon insulted them backstage after one of their matches with The New Day last year. "We had a match wit[...] Jun 06 - In a recent interview on the Jim Cornette Experience, FTR (The Revival) revealed how Vince McMahon insulted them backstage after one of their matches with The New Day last year. "We had a match wit[...]

Curt Hawkins Wasn’t Expecting His Recent WWE Release

Brian Myers, better known as former WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins recently discussed his release from WWE and if he’s hoping to return in an interview with with Chris Van Vliet. “I just wa[...] Jun 06 - Brian Myers, better known as former WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins recently discussed his release from WWE and if he’s hoping to return in an interview with with Chris Van Vliet. “I just wa[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (06/05/2020)

Here are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Otis defeats King Corbin via DQ *Singles Match* Lacey Evans defeats Sonya Deville via pinfall *Singles [...] Jun 05 - Here are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Otis defeats King Corbin via DQ *Singles Match* Lacey Evans defeats Sonya Deville via pinfall *Singles [...]

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Changes Hands

In the main event tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, we see the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles change hands. Sasha Banks and Bayley defeat Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross and capture the Women's Tag Team Ch[...] Jun 05 - In the main event tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, we see the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles change hands. Sasha Banks and Bayley defeat Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross and capture the Women's Tag Team Ch[...]

Match Announced For WWE Backlash PPV

Tonight on SmackDown, it was announced that Jeff Hardy will take on the Celtic Warrior Sheamus at the upcoming Backlash PPV. The feud stems from a hit and run attack on Elias last week on SmackDown. [...] Jun 05 - Tonight on SmackDown, it was announced that Jeff Hardy will take on the Celtic Warrior Sheamus at the upcoming Backlash PPV. The feud stems from a hit and run attack on Elias last week on SmackDown. [...]

Lio Rush Publishes Email He Sent To WWE Regarding Hostile Work Environment

Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush has published an e-mail on Instagram that he sent to the company in 2018. Here is what he said of the email: "For too long now I’ve dealt with a lot of[...] Jun 05 - Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush has published an e-mail on Instagram that he sent to the company in 2018. Here is what he said of the email: "For too long now I’ve dealt with a lot of[...]

WATCH: Todd Pettengill Films NXT TakeOver: In Your House Promo

Todd Pettengill has returned filming a promo for Sunday's NXT Takeover: for In Your House. The former WWE backstage interviewer hyped Sunday’s event. Pettengill said, "Hey everybody this is [...] Jun 05 - Todd Pettengill has returned filming a promo for Sunday's NXT Takeover: for In Your House. The former WWE backstage interviewer hyped Sunday’s event. Pettengill said, "Hey everybody this is [...]

Bobby Lashley To Receive A WWE Title Run?

In an update on Lashley challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title at Backlash, WrestlingNews.co is reporting the following: "I was told that the Lashley-McIntyre feud will continue beyond Ba[...] Jun 05 - In an update on Lashley challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title at Backlash, WrestlingNews.co is reporting the following: "I was told that the Lashley-McIntyre feud will continue beyond Ba[...]

Jinder Mahal Undergoes Another Knee Surgery

Jinder Mahal is set to miss in-ring action again. The former WWE Champion revealed on his Instagram Friday that he underwent surgery in Birmingham, Alabama at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedi[...] Jun 05 - Jinder Mahal is set to miss in-ring action again. The former WWE Champion revealed on his Instagram Friday that he underwent surgery in Birmingham, Alabama at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedi[...]

More NXT Wrestlers Rumored To Be Moved To The WWE Main Roster

As previously reported, WWE is in the midst of calling up multiple NXT wrestlers to the main roster to help bolster Raw and SmackDown. As seen last week, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle introduced [...] Jun 05 - As previously reported, WWE is in the midst of calling up multiple NXT wrestlers to the main roster to help bolster Raw and SmackDown. As seen last week, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle introduced [...]

Triple H Comments On Live Audiences Returning To WWE Events

In a recent conference call to promote this Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, Triple H discussed bringing fans back to WWE events. The state of Florida is to move to Phase 2 of reopeni[...] Jun 05 - In a recent conference call to promote this Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, Triple H discussed bringing fans back to WWE events. The state of Florida is to move to Phase 2 of reopeni[...]

Vince McMahon’s Has Reportedly Lost Interest In Lacey Evans

We reported in 2019, Vince McMahon was very high on Lacey Evans and felt she could be one of the #1 women's stars in the company. She did main event a PPV last year, challenging for Becky Lynch&rsquo[...] Jun 05 - We reported in 2019, Vince McMahon was very high on Lacey Evans and felt she could be one of the #1 women's stars in the company. She did main event a PPV last year, challenging for Becky Lynch&rsquo[...]

Tony Khan Explains Why He Has Banned Hulk Hogan

Speaking to The Wrestling Observer Tony Khan explained further why he can’t use Hogan in AEW after racial language Hogan was caught on tape saying: “What he said on the tape, long befor[...] Jun 05 - Speaking to The Wrestling Observer Tony Khan explained further why he can’t use Hogan in AEW after racial language Hogan was caught on tape saying: “What he said on the tape, long befor[...]

Jim Ross Reveals Why Steve Austin Didn’t Want To Wrestle Hulk Hogan

During this week's "Grilling JR" podcast Jim Ross discusses Steve Austin walking out of WWE in the early 00's and turning down a match against Hulk Hogan. Check out the highlights below: On Steve Au[...] Jun 04 - During this week's "Grilling JR" podcast Jim Ross discusses Steve Austin walking out of WWE in the early 00's and turning down a match against Hulk Hogan. Check out the highlights below: On Steve Au[...]

How Vince McMahon Is Addressing Racial Concerns Internally

Vince McMahon reportedly recently sent out an e-mail to all employees of the company regarding the importance of diversity, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. WWE is reported to be offering [...] Jun 04 - Vince McMahon reportedly recently sent out an e-mail to all employees of the company regarding the importance of diversity, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. WWE is reported to be offering [...]

WWE Attempting To Re-Sign Recently Released Wrestlers

Just a few weeks ago WWE released over 50 employees due to budget cuts amind the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The company is now reportedly attempting to re-sign some of them as they do not want the[...] Jun 04 - Just a few weeks ago WWE released over 50 employees due to budget cuts amind the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The company is now reportedly attempting to re-sign some of them as they do not want the[...]

Eric Bischoff Reveals Why WWE Fired Him As Executive Director Of SmackDown

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Eric Bischoff revealed the reason he was removed as the Executive Director of SmackDown. He was only in the position before he was by Bruce Prichard. Below is wh[...] Jun 04 - In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Eric Bischoff revealed the reason he was removed as the Executive Director of SmackDown. He was only in the position before he was by Bruce Prichard. Below is wh[...]