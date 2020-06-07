WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Final Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House PPV

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 07, 2020

WWE NXT TakeOver In Your House take place tonight from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University live on the WWE Network.

Below is the announced card for the event

NXT Title Match
Adam Cole (c) vs. The Velveteen Dream

(Dream can’t challenge for the title as long as Cole is champion should he lose, Backlot Brawl)

Singles Match
Karrion Kross vs. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Women’s Title Triple Threat Match
Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai

Singles Match
Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

NXT North American Title Match
Keith Lee (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Teagan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart & Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez

Jun 07
Vickie Guerrero Comments On Being A Manager In AEW
In a recent interview with The Whole Story, Vickie Guerrero talked about wanting to become a manager again in AEW. On what she’d like to do in the future: “Well if I had a choice, an o[...]
Jun 07
Former ROH Wrestler Accuses Company Of Being Racist
Former ROH wrestler Faye Jackson has fired back at ROH recently issuing a statement concerning racism. She has accused them of treating her differently because of her color in a tweet on Twitter. "[...]
Jun 07
Final Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House PPV
WWE NXT TakeOver In Your House take place tonight from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University live on the WWE Network. Below is the announced card for the event NXT Title MatchAdam Cole (c) vs[...]
Jun 06
Eric Bischoff On Drew McIntyre
During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Eric Bischoff revealed his thoughts on current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.  Here’s what he had to say:  Bischoff on his respect for McIntyre[...]
Jun 06
ROH’s Statement On Black Lives Matter Movement
ROH released a statement via Twitter regarding the Black Lives Matter Movement.      pic.twitter.com/56Z0lIKHUx — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 5, 2020 [...]
Jun 06
Triple H On Talent Rising To The Top During Pandemic
The coronavirus pandemic has affected the wrestling industry. WWE is continuing to put on their shows in their Performance Center.  During a recent interview with CBS Sports, Triple H discussed [...]
Jun 06
Drew McIntyre's Next Feud Delayed Due To Wrestler’s Injury
WrestleTalk is reporting that Jinder Mahal was due to get a significant push soon. Executive Director of Raw, Paul Heyman, wanted Mahal to feud with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for a period due to the[...]
Jun 06
Vince McMahon Insulted The Revival During Their Feud With The New Day
In a recent interview on the Jim Cornette Experience, FTR (The Revival) revealed how Vince McMahon insulted them backstage after one of their matches with The New Day last year. "We had a match wit[...]
Jun 06
Curt Hawkins Wasn’t Expecting His Recent WWE Release
Brian Myers, better known as former WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins recently discussed his release from WWE and if he’s hoping to return in an interview with with Chris Van Vliet. “I just wa[...]
Jun 05
SmackDown Quick Results (06/05/2020)
Here are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Otis defeats King Corbin via DQ *Singles Match* Lacey Evans defeats Sonya Deville via pinfall *Singles [...]
Jun 05
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Changes Hands
In the main event tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, we see the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles change hands. Sasha Banks and Bayley defeat Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross and capture the Women's Tag Team Ch[...]
Jun 05
Match Announced For WWE Backlash PPV
Tonight on SmackDown, it was announced that Jeff Hardy will take on the Celtic Warrior Sheamus at the upcoming Backlash PPV. The feud stems from a hit and run attack on Elias last week on SmackDown. [...]
Jun 05
Lio Rush Publishes Email He Sent To WWE Regarding Hostile Work Environment
Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush has published an e-mail on Instagram that he sent to the company in 2018. Here is what he said of the email: "For too long now I’ve dealt with a lot of[...]
Jun 05
WATCH: Todd Pettengill Films NXT TakeOver: In Your House Promo
Todd Pettengill has returned filming a promo for Sunday's NXT Takeover: for In Your House. The former WWE backstage interviewer hyped Sunday’s event. Pettengill said, "Hey everybody this is [...]
Jun 05
Bobby Lashley To Receive A WWE Title Run?
In an update on Lashley challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title at Backlash, WrestlingNews.co is reporting the following: "I was told that the Lashley-McIntyre feud will continue beyond Ba[...]
Jun 05
Jinder Mahal Undergoes Another Knee Surgery
Jinder Mahal is set to miss in-ring action again. The former WWE Champion revealed on his Instagram Friday that he underwent surgery in Birmingham, Alabama at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedi[...]
Jun 05
More NXT Wrestlers Rumored To Be Moved To The WWE Main Roster
As previously reported, WWE is in the midst of calling up multiple NXT wrestlers to the main roster to help bolster Raw and SmackDown. As seen last week, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle introduced [...]
Jun 05
Triple H Comments On Live Audiences Returning To WWE Events
In a recent conference call to promote this Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, Triple H discussed bringing fans back to WWE events. The state of Florida is to move to Phase 2 of reopeni[...]
Jun 05
Vince McMahon’s Has Reportedly Lost Interest In Lacey Evans
We reported in 2019, Vince McMahon was very high on Lacey Evans and felt she could be one of the #1 women's stars in the company. She did main event a PPV last year, challenging for Becky Lynch&rsquo[...]
Jun 05
Tony Khan Explains Why He Has Banned Hulk Hogan
Speaking to The Wrestling Observer Tony Khan explained further why he can’t use Hogan in AEW after racial language Hogan was caught on tape saying: “What he said on the tape, long befor[...]
Jun 04
Jim Ross Reveals Why Steve Austin Didn’t Want To Wrestle Hulk Hogan
During this week's "Grilling JR" podcast Jim Ross discusses Steve Austin walking out of WWE in the early 00's and turning down a match against Hulk Hogan. Check out the highlights below: On Steve Au[...]
Jun 04
How Vince McMahon Is Addressing Racial Concerns Internally
Vince McMahon reportedly recently sent out an e-mail to all employees of the company regarding the importance of diversity, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. WWE is reported to be offering [...]
Jun 04
WWE Attempting To Re-Sign Recently Released Wrestlers
Just a few weeks ago WWE released over 50 employees due to budget cuts amind the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The company is now reportedly attempting to re-sign some of them as they do not want the[...]
Jun 04
Eric Bischoff Reveals Why WWE Fired Him As Executive Director Of SmackDown
In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Eric Bischoff revealed the reason he was removed as the Executive Director of SmackDown. He was only in the position before he was by Bruce Prichard. Below is wh[...]
Jun 04
The Rock Comments On George Floyd Protests, The State Of the USA
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has made his thoughts clear on the ongoing protests and subsequent riots following the death of George Floyd.  Floyd's death, which is the latest in a string of police [...]
