Eric Bischoff On Drew McIntyre

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Eric Bischoff revealed his thoughts on current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Here’s what he had to say:

Bischoff on his respect for McIntyre:

“I have a lot of respect for him. I enjoy his work, he’s believable, he’s credible, he immerses himself into his character and his role, which is all you can really ask for in a performer. Do I think he’s at the pinnacle of his potential? No. He’s only been at the position he’s been in for, well, what time is it? That’s how short a period of time it has been! The coffee is still warm in the cup. It’s not like he’s been in that role for a long time.”

Bischoff on Vince Russo’s criticism of McIntyre:

“People may want to criticize [McIntyre], especially dips**** like Vince Russo who like to present the illusion that they have some critical insight that they really don’t, so they say s*** that makes it sound like they do. Let’s talk about it a year from now, six months from now, even three months from now. I really think we’re going to see a much different world champion six, even three months from now and I already like what we’re seeing.”