Vince McMahon Insulted The Revival During Their Feud With The New Day
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 06, 2020
In a recent interview on the Jim Cornette Experience, FTR (The Revival) revealed how Vince McMahon insulted them backstage after one of their matches with The New Day last year.
"We had a match with New Day. We were so…all four of us came to the back, we were so proud of this match, and we loved it so much. We were happy because it wasn’t an action-packed match, it was a match that told a great little story. The fans got behind it and they loved it.
We came to the back and Vince was waiting right in the middle of the Gorilla with his hands in his pocket.
One thing I’ll never forget he said, he looked at me and Cash and he said, ‘Everyone tells me you are the next Arn and Tully, you’re the next great tag team. Well, that’s the problem, you guys aren’t Arn and Tully, you’re just great professional wrestlers.’
And to me and Cash, we took that beaming with pride, he meant it as an insult. So I’m thinking to myself, “So you’re comparing us to two of the greatest of all time who have drawn a sh*t-ton of money in this business and you’re meaning that as an insult?"
