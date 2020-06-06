Curt Hawkins Wasn’t Expecting His Recent WWE Release

Brian Myers, better known as former WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins recently discussed his release from WWE and if he’s hoping to return in an interview with with Chris Van Vliet.

“I just wasn’t expecting it. I mean, I could be completely honest with you and everybody watching or listening to this. Like, I had just signed the previous spring a five-year contract, I did some time in 2018 as a producer even when I got hurt. And I was just kind of not — I mentally was like, ‘Okay, this is my life,’ you know? I signed this long-term deal, this is where I’m going to be, you know, the seeds have been planted for a career out of the ring with WWE, you know. So I was really cemented. And mentally and in my heart, it was being a part of this WWE family for a long time to come, you know?

“So it was shocking. And I didn’t expect them to let go of so many people in the middle of this pandemic when — I mean, even to right now, no other wrestling company has done so. But somehow the most powerful one in the world did, it’s a little head-scratching? You know, I don’t make those decisions. But it is what it is.”