Lio Rush Publishes Email He Sent To WWE Regarding Hostile Work Environment
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 05, 2020
Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush has published an e-mail on Instagram that he sent to the company in 2018. Here is what he said of the email:
"For too long now I’ve dealt with a lot of bad publicity, rumours and stories on the internet that attack, not just me as a wrestler, but attack my integrity. The attacks on my character have gone on too long without my side being heard.
With everything going on in the world and a lot of social issues being brought to the forefront, I have to empower others by empowering myself. How can we expect change without sharing the experiences that illustrate the insensitivities that divide us?
Please be clear, I am in no way insinuating that the WWE is a racist company, nor am I commenting on the racial attitudes of any of the companies individuals. However, this email shows that I expressed concerns of racial insensitivity and my feelings as a young African American male to the WWE office during the incidents that have brought so much negativity to my name.
Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter - Martin Luther King"
