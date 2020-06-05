WATCH: Todd Pettengill Films NXT TakeOver: In Your House Promo

WWE got Todd Pettengill to do a #NXTTakeOver : In Your House promo package. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/5gtaAf1wUw

"Hey everybody this is Todd Pettengill, and we are just days away from having a house party that would make Kid ‘n Play jealous. This Sunday, as the doors to our house remain temporarily closed, the Superstars of NXT take over your house with an event 25 years in the making"

Todd Pettengill has returned filming a promo for Sunday's NXT Takeover: for In Your House. The former WWE backstage interviewer hyped Sunday’s event.

SmackDown Quick Results (06/05/2020)

Here are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Otis defeats King Corbin via DQ *Singles Match* Lacey [...] Jun 05 - Here are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Otis defeats King Corbin via DQ *Singles Match* Lacey [...]

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Changes Hands

In the main event tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, we see the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles change hands. Sasha Banks and Bayley defeat Alexa Bliss a[...] Jun 05 - In the main event tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, we see the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles change hands. Sasha Banks and Bayley defeat Alexa Bliss a[...]

Match Announced For WWE Backlash PPV

Tonight on SmackDown, it was announced that Jeff Hardy will take on the Celtic Warrior Sheamus at the upcoming Backlash PPV. The feud stems from a hi[...] Jun 05 - Tonight on SmackDown, it was announced that Jeff Hardy will take on the Celtic Warrior Sheamus at the upcoming Backlash PPV. The feud stems from a hi[...]

Lio Rush Publishes Email He Sent To WWE Regarding Hostile Work Environment

Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush has published an e-mail on Instagram that he sent to the company in 2018. Here is what he said of the email: "For too[...] Jun 05 - Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush has published an e-mail on Instagram that he sent to the company in 2018. Here is what he said of the email: "For too[...]

Bobby Lashley To Receive A WWE Title Run?

In an update on Lashley challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title at Backlash, WrestlingNews.co is reporting the following: "I was told that the [...] Jun 05 - In an update on Lashley challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title at Backlash, WrestlingNews.co is reporting the following: "I was told that the [...]

Jinder Mahal Undergoes Another Knee Surgery

Jinder Mahal is set to miss in-ring action again. The former WWE Champion revealed on his Instagram Friday that he underwent surgery in Birmingham, A[...] Jun 05 - Jinder Mahal is set to miss in-ring action again. The former WWE Champion revealed on his Instagram Friday that he underwent surgery in Birmingham, A[...]

More NXT Wrestlers Rumored To Be Moved To The WWE Main Roster

As previously reported, WWE is in the midst of calling up multiple NXT wrestlers to the main roster to help bolster Raw and SmackDown. As seen last w[...] Jun 05 - As previously reported, WWE is in the midst of calling up multiple NXT wrestlers to the main roster to help bolster Raw and SmackDown. As seen last w[...]

Triple H Comments On Live Audiences Returning To WWE Events

In a recent conference call to promote this Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, Triple H discussed bringing fans back to WWE events. The[...] Jun 05 - In a recent conference call to promote this Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, Triple H discussed bringing fans back to WWE events. The[...]

Vince McMahon’s Has Reportedly Lost Interest In Lacey Evans

We reported in 2019, Vince McMahon was very high on Lacey Evans and felt she could be one of the #1 women's stars in the company. She did main event [...] Jun 05 - We reported in 2019, Vince McMahon was very high on Lacey Evans and felt she could be one of the #1 women's stars in the company. She did main event [...]

Tony Khan Explains Why He Has Banned Hulk Hogan

Speaking to The Wrestling Observer Tony Khan explained further why he can’t use Hogan in AEW after racial language Hogan was caught on tape sayi[...] Jun 05 - Speaking to The Wrestling Observer Tony Khan explained further why he can’t use Hogan in AEW after racial language Hogan was caught on tape sayi[...]

Jim Ross Reveals Why Steve Austin Didn’t Want To Wrestle Hulk Hogan

During this week's "Grilling JR" podcast Jim Ross discusses Steve Austin walking out of WWE in the early 00's and turning down a match against Hulk Ho[...] Jun 04 - During this week's "Grilling JR" podcast Jim Ross discusses Steve Austin walking out of WWE in the early 00's and turning down a match against Hulk Ho[...]

How Vince McMahon Is Addressing Racial Concerns Internally

Vince McMahon reportedly recently sent out an e-mail to all employees of the company regarding the importance of diversity, according to Mike Johnson [...] Jun 04 - Vince McMahon reportedly recently sent out an e-mail to all employees of the company regarding the importance of diversity, according to Mike Johnson [...]

WWE Attempting To Re-Sign Recently Released Wrestlers

Just a few weeks ago WWE released over 50 employees due to budget cuts amind the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The company is now reportedly attempti[...] Jun 04 - Just a few weeks ago WWE released over 50 employees due to budget cuts amind the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The company is now reportedly attempti[...]

Eric Bischoff Reveals Why WWE Fired Him As Executive Director Of SmackDown

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Eric Bischoff revealed the reason he was removed as the Executive Director of SmackDown. He was only in the posi[...] Jun 04 - In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Eric Bischoff revealed the reason he was removed as the Executive Director of SmackDown. He was only in the posi[...]

The Rock Comments On George Floyd Protests, The State Of the USA

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has made his thoughts clear on the ongoing protests and subsequent riots following the death of George Floyd. Floyd's[...] Jun 04 - Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has made his thoughts clear on the ongoing protests and subsequent riots following the death of George Floyd. Floyd's[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Re-Signs Multi-Year Deal With AEW

All Elite Wrestling has plenty of stars from WWE's past, and now one of the legends of wrestling won't be going anywhere else, anytime soon. It[...] Jun 04 - All Elite Wrestling has plenty of stars from WWE's past, and now one of the legends of wrestling won't be going anywhere else, anytime soon. It[...]

Photo Of 'Soul Man' Jaxson Ryker Resurfaces Following Racial Controversy

A 2017 photograph of SmackDown Superstar Jaxson Ryker has added to the ongoing racial controversy surrounding him. The Forgotten Son recently c[...] Jun 04 - A 2017 photograph of SmackDown Superstar Jaxson Ryker has added to the ongoing racial controversy surrounding him. The Forgotten Son recently c[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (6/3/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT: *Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim ends in a double countout. Following the ma[...] Jun 03 - Below are quick results for this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT: *Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim ends in a double countout. Following the ma[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (6/3/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *A Black Lives Matter video package is shown. *Kenny Omega & “Hangm[...] Jun 03 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *A Black Lives Matter video package is shown. *Kenny Omega & “Hangm[...]

AEW Dynamite: Results Of TNT Championship Match

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW TNT Championship was defended, as “The American Nightmare” Cody put the title o[...] Jun 03 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW TNT Championship was defended, as “The American Nightmare” Cody put the title o[...]

WWE NXT: Results Of Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Finals

On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the finals of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament were held, as Drake Maverick[...] Jun 03 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the finals of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament were held, as Drake Maverick[...]

WWE NXT: New Match Announced For TakeOver: In Your House

On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that at this coming Sunday night’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, a S[...] Jun 03 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that at this coming Sunday night’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, a S[...]

AEW Dynamite: Matches Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the following matches will take place on next week’s broadcast: *Colt [...] Jun 03 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the following matches will take place on next week’s broadcast: *Colt [...]