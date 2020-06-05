WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Bobby Lashley To Receive A WWE Title Run?
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 05, 2020
In an update on Lashley challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title at Backlash,
WrestlingNews.co is reporting the following:
"I was told that the Lashley-McIntyre feud will continue beyond Backlash and into the July pay-per-view and possibly into a stipulation match at Summerslam so there is plenty of time to put the title on Lashley if that is the direction."
Would you like to see a Lashley title run?
