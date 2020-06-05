WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
More NXT Wrestlers Rumored To Be Moved To The WWE Main Roster
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 05, 2020
As previously reported, WWE is in the midst of calling up multiple NXT wrestlers to the main roster to help bolster Raw and SmackDown.
As seen last week, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle introduced Matt Riddle to SmackDown, while there are reports that Dominik Dijakovic is expected to debut on Raw very soon. Chelsea Green’s main roster call-up is also reportedly underway.
In addition to these call-ups, WrestlingInc is reporting Velveteen Dream and Io Shirai are being considered for the main roster.
It was reported a few weeks ago that Io Shirai was unhappy with her pay in NXT recently so this could be why she is being moved to the main roster.
Which NXT names would you like to see on the main WWE roster?
