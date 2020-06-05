Triple H Comments On Live Audiences Returning To WWE Events
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 05, 2020
In a recent conference call to promote this Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, Triple H discussed bringing fans back to WWE events. The state of Florida is to move to Phase 2 of reopening the state which will allow sporting events to be held at a 50% capacity with fans.
Here is what HHH said:
"So I think you know since the beginning of this we’ve been looking at all options and trying to figure out all of this and as things have changed we’ve worked very closely with the government in Florida to make sure that we’re doing everything that they want us to do, expect us to do, and then some and try to stick to everything. Seating guidelines — everything.
This has just come about and we have been looking at options for when this time came. I think all options are on the table for us. I think we need to understand completely what they are saying can and cannot be done and what they would like us to do and then respond accordingly.
Look, what we do is for our fans and we feel it is our duty and have felt like that that we need to deliver for us."
When do you think crowds will return to WWE events?
