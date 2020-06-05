Vince McMahon’s Has Reportedly Lost Interest In Lacey Evans

We reported in 2019, Vince McMahon was very high on Lacey Evans and felt she could be one of the #1 women's stars in the company.

She did main event a PPV last year, challenging for Becky Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship. However, she failed to capture the title.

In an update, it seems as if McMahon has changed his mind on Evans. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Vince McMahon’s opinion of Lacey has changed this year and he’s no longer high on her.

This can be seen in her PPV record in which she has had 10 PPV matches recently and lost all of them.

What do you think of Lacey Evans?