The email also gives employees the chance to respond with any diversity concerns.

WWE is reported to be offering free diversity training courses for employees and 24/7 mental health counseling should any employee wish to take up the offer.

Vince McMahon reportedly recently sent out an e-mail to all employees of the company regarding the importance of diversity, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com .

» More News From This Feed

Jim Ross Reveals Why Steve Austin Didn’t Want To Wrestle Hulk Hogan

During this week's "Grilling JR" podcast Jim Ross discusses Steve Austin walking out of WWE in the early 00's and turning down a match against Hulk Ho[...] Jun 04 - During this week's "Grilling JR" podcast Jim Ross discusses Steve Austin walking out of WWE in the early 00's and turning down a match against Hulk Ho[...]

How Vince McMahon Is Addressing Racial Concerns Internally

Vince McMahon reportedly recently sent out an e-mail to all employees of the company regarding the importance of diversity, according to Mike Johnson [...] Jun 04 - Vince McMahon reportedly recently sent out an e-mail to all employees of the company regarding the importance of diversity, according to Mike Johnson [...]

WWE Attempting To Re-Sign Recently Released Wrestlers

Just a few weeks ago WWE released over 50 employees due to budget cuts amind the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The company is now reportedly attempti[...] Jun 04 - Just a few weeks ago WWE released over 50 employees due to budget cuts amind the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The company is now reportedly attempti[...]

Eric Bischoff Reveals Why WWE Fired Him As Executive Director Of SmackDown

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Eric Bischoff revealed the reason he was removed as the Executive Director of SmackDown. He was only in the posi[...] Jun 04 - In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Eric Bischoff revealed the reason he was removed as the Executive Director of SmackDown. He was only in the posi[...]

The Rock Comments On George Floyd Protests, The State Of the USA

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has made his thoughts clear on the ongoing protests and subsequent riots following the death of George Floyd. Floyd's[...] Jun 04 - Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has made his thoughts clear on the ongoing protests and subsequent riots following the death of George Floyd. Floyd's[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Re-Signs Multi-Year Deal With AEW

All Elite Wrestling has plenty of stars from WWE's past, and now one of the legends of wrestling won't be going anywhere else, anytime soon. It[...] Jun 04 - All Elite Wrestling has plenty of stars from WWE's past, and now one of the legends of wrestling won't be going anywhere else, anytime soon. It[...]

Photo Of 'Soul Man' Jaxson Ryker Resurfaces Following Racial Controversy

A 2017 photograph of SmackDown Superstar Jaxson Ryker has added to the ongoing racial controversy surrounding him. The Forgotten Son recently c[...] Jun 04 - A 2017 photograph of SmackDown Superstar Jaxson Ryker has added to the ongoing racial controversy surrounding him. The Forgotten Son recently c[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (6/3/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT: *Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim ends in a double countout. Following the ma[...] Jun 03 - Below are quick results for this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT: *Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim ends in a double countout. Following the ma[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (6/3/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *A Black Lives Matter video package is shown. *Kenny Omega & “Hangm[...] Jun 03 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *A Black Lives Matter video package is shown. *Kenny Omega & “Hangm[...]

AEW Dynamite: Results Of TNT Championship Match

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW TNT Championship was defended, as “The American Nightmare” Cody put the title o[...] Jun 03 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW TNT Championship was defended, as “The American Nightmare” Cody put the title o[...]

WWE NXT: Results Of Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Finals

On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the finals of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament were held, as Drake Maverick[...] Jun 03 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the finals of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament were held, as Drake Maverick[...]

WWE NXT: New Match Announced For TakeOver: In Your House

On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that at this coming Sunday night’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, a S[...] Jun 03 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that at this coming Sunday night’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, a S[...]

AEW Dynamite: Matches Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the following matches will take place on next week’s broadcast: *Colt [...] Jun 03 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the following matches will take place on next week’s broadcast: *Colt [...]

WWE NXT: New Number-One Contenders For Tag Team Championship

On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the new number-one contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championship were determined via a Triple Thr[...] Jun 03 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the new number-one contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championship were determined via a Triple Thr[...]

WWE NXT: Stipulation Announced For NXT Championship Match At TakeOver: In Your House

On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that there will be a special stipulation for the NXT Championship match at this[...] Jun 03 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that there will be a special stipulation for the NXT Championship match at this[...]

AEW Dynamite: Results Of World Tag Team Championship Match

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship was defended, as Kenny Omega and “Hangman[...] Jun 03 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship was defended, as Kenny Omega and “Hangman[...]

AEW Fyter Fest To Be A Two-Night Event

During this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that this year’s edition of AEW Fyter Fest will be a two-night event. Th[...] Jun 03 - During this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that this year’s edition of AEW Fyter Fest will be a two-night event. Th[...]

WATCH: CM Punk Gets Emotional Talking About The Murder of George Floyd

"I'm not here to pretend to understand how black people feel. It's not my place to tell them how to react." - @CMPunk "I'm not here to pretend to u[...] Jun 03 - "I'm not here to pretend to understand how black people feel. It's not my place to tell them how to react." - @CMPunk "I'm not here to pretend to u[...]

What's Planned For Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT on USA Network?

Tonight WWE NXT returns to USA Network with the company presenting the go-home show for Takeover: In Your House. The following has been announced hea[...] Jun 03 - Tonight WWE NXT returns to USA Network with the company presenting the go-home show for Takeover: In Your House. The following has been announced hea[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT?

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite returns on TNT with another action-packed episode. The company has already announced the following for the show. - [...] Jun 03 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite returns on TNT with another action-packed episode. The company has already announced the following for the show. - [...]

JBL Reveals Ron Simmons Shot Down A WWE Writters Idea Concerning Race

John Layfield, better known to WWE fans as JBL revealed on his social media that a WWE creative writer once suggested the company make a big out himse[...] Jun 03 - John Layfield, better known to WWE fans as JBL revealed on his social media that a WWE creative writer once suggested the company make a big out himse[...]

Impact Wrestling Teasing Released WWE Superstars For Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling put out an advertisement for Slammiversary in which the faces of several WWE Superstars who were recently released could be seen. It[...] Jun 03 - Impact Wrestling put out an advertisement for Slammiversary in which the faces of several WWE Superstars who were recently released could be seen. It[...]

Christian Returning To WWE Raw Next Week

On last night's WWE Backstage on FS1, it was announced that Christian will be returning to Raw next week. He’ll be returning to host a special [...] Jun 03 - On last night's WWE Backstage on FS1, it was announced that Christian will be returning to Raw next week. He’ll be returning to host a special [...]

Update On MVP's Current Status In WWE

MVP made his return to WWE at this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January and at the time said that he would be retiring from in-ring compe[...] Jun 03 - MVP made his return to WWE at this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January and at the time said that he would be retiring from in-ring compe[...]