The Rock Comments On George Floyd Protests, The State Of the USA
Posted By: Thomas Lowson on Jun 04, 2020
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has made his thoughts clear on the ongoing protests and subsequent riots following the death of George Floyd.
Floyd's death, which is the latest in a string of police brutality against Black people, has caused a stir in the U.S.
Taking to Instagram, the People's Champion questioned the country's leadership, saying:
He wrote: “
Where are you? Our country is crippled and on its knees, begging to be heard and pleading for change. Where is our compassionate leader? The leader who unifies and inspires our country at our most painful time when we need it the most. The leader who steps up and takes full accountability for our country and embraces every color in it. The leader who picks our country up off its knees and says you have my word – we got this – and together, change will happen. Where are you? Because we’re all here. Maybe one day that galvanizing leader will emerge. Either way, the process to change has already begun. #normalizeequality #blacklivesmatter”
