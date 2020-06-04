WWE Hall of Famer Re-Signs Multi-Year Deal With AEW

All Elite Wrestling has plenty of stars from WWE's past, and now one of the legends of wrestling won't be going anywhere else, anytime soon.

It's been confirmed that Arn Anderson, who was previously working under a one-year deal, has re-signed with AEW for a multi-year role.

Prior to joining AEW, Anderson worked as a producer in WWE from 2001-2019.

Confirming the news via AEW's official Twitter, Anderson went on to praise Cody Rhodes' TNT Title defence against Jungle Boy, and promised that young stars will get their opportunity to challenge for the gold.