Photo Of 'Soul Man' Jaxson Ryker Resurfaces Following Racial Controversy

A 2017 photograph of SmackDown Superstar Jaxson Ryker has added to the ongoing racial controversy surrounding him.

The Forgotten Son recently came under fire after praising Donald Trump in regards to the ongoing protests against police brutality, as well as comments made last year where he describes the Black Lives Matter movement as garbage.

In this new photo, Ryker can be seen with a much darker complexion than usual, and refers to himself as 'soul man', a term often used to describe African Americans.

Some online have alluded to the 1986 film of the same name, which sees a white male use tanning solution to appear to be black.

Ryker has since made his Facebook account and Instagram story private, and has not commented yet on the Soul Man picture.