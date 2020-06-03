WWE NXT Quick Results (6/3/20)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Below are quick results for this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT:

*Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim ends in a double countout. Following the match, multiple talent engage in a brawl, including Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart, Johnny Gargano, Keith Lee, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzalez. Lee comes to the aid of Yim, and the ring announcer says that General Manager William Regal has now booked a Mixed Tag Team Match, with Lee and Yim facing Gargano and LeRae.

*Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae def. NXT North American Champion Keith Lee & Mia Yim.

*It is announced that the NXT Championship match between Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream at TakeOver: In Your House will be a Backlot Brawl.

*Isaiah “Swerve” Scott def. “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese.

*Breezango def. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch and Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong to become the number-one contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

*Santana Garrett def. Aliyah.

*Cameron Grimes def. Bronson Reed. Following the match, Reed is attacked by Karrion Kross.

*El Hijo del Fantasma def. Drake Maverick in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament finals to become the new interim champion. Following the match, Triple H offers Maverick an NXT contract, which both men sign.