AEW Dynamite Quick Results (6/3/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite:

*A Black Lives Matter video package is shown.

*Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Page def. “Superbad” Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc (with Penelope Ford) to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

*It is announced that this year’s edition of AEW Fyter Fest will be a two-night event, taking place on July 1 and July 8.

*”The Machine” Brian Cage (with Taz) def. Shawn Dean.

*Chris Jericho (with Jake Hager) def. Colt “Boom Boom” Cabana. Following the match, Jericho challenges “Iron” Mike Tyson to a fight.

*”The Native Beast” Nyla Rose def. Big Swole. Following the match, Tony Schiavone interviews Swole, but Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. attempts to goad her into a fight. When Swole grabs a steel chair, Baker backs away.

*Tony Schiavone interviews FTR, and when asked what the initials stand for, they respond by saying that they stand for anything they want it to be, such as Fear the Revolution, Follow the Rules, etc. When the interview ends, Schiavone says he thought that FTR stood for F*ck the Revival; however, his words get censored. The Butcher and The Blade then attempt to attack FTR, but both teams are stopped. FTR challenges them to a match next week, then throws a drink in their faces before leaving.

“The American Nightmare” Cody def. Jungle Boy to retain the AEW TNT Championship.