Cody’s next title defense will be against Private Party’s Marc Quen, which will take place on next week’s broadcast.

The end result of the match saw Cody retain the title. Following the match, Cody helps Jungle Boy to his feet and the two exchange a hug. Cody then raises Jungle Boy’s hand as pyro goes off.

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW TNT Championship was defended, as “The American Nightmare” Cody put the title on the line against Jungle Boy.

WWE NXT Quick Results (6/3/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT: *Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim ends in a double countout. Following the match, multiple talent engage in a brawl, including [...] Jun 03 - Below are quick results for this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT: *Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim ends in a double countout. Following the match, multiple talent engage in a brawl, including [...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (6/3/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *A Black Lives Matter video package is shown. *Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Page def. “Superbad” Ki[...] Jun 03 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *A Black Lives Matter video package is shown. *Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Page def. “Superbad” Ki[...]

AEW Dynamite: Results Of TNT Championship Match

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW TNT Championship was defended, as “The American Nightmare” Cody put the title on the line against Jungle Boy. The end result of [...] Jun 03 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW TNT Championship was defended, as “The American Nightmare” Cody put the title on the line against Jungle Boy. The end result of [...]

WWE NXT: Results Of Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Finals

On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the finals of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament were held, as Drake Maverick went one-on-one with El Hijo Del Fantasma in orde[...] Jun 03 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the finals of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament were held, as Drake Maverick went one-on-one with El Hijo Del Fantasma in orde[...]

WWE NXT: New Match Announced For TakeOver: In Your House

On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that at this coming Sunday night’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, a Six-Woman Tag Team Match will be taking place. In [...] Jun 03 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that at this coming Sunday night’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, a Six-Woman Tag Team Match will be taking place. In [...]

AEW Dynamite: Matches Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the following matches will take place on next week’s broadcast: *Colt “Boom Boom” Cabana vs. Sammy Guevara [...] Jun 03 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the following matches will take place on next week’s broadcast: *Colt “Boom Boom” Cabana vs. Sammy Guevara [...]

WWE NXT: New Number-One Contenders For Tag Team Championship

On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the new number-one contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championship were determined via a Triple Threat Match, as Undisputed Era members Bobby Fish an[...] Jun 03 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the new number-one contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championship were determined via a Triple Threat Match, as Undisputed Era members Bobby Fish an[...]

WWE NXT: Stipulation Announced For NXT Championship Match At TakeOver: In Your House

On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that there will be a special stipulation for the NXT Championship match at this coming Sunday night’s NXT TakeOver: In Your[...] Jun 03 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that there will be a special stipulation for the NXT Championship match at this coming Sunday night’s NXT TakeOver: In Your[...]

AEW Dynamite: Results Of World Tag Team Championship Match

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship was defended, as Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page put the titles on the line again[...] Jun 03 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship was defended, as Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page put the titles on the line again[...]

AEW Fyter Fest To Be A Two-Night Event

During this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that this year’s edition of AEW Fyter Fest will be a two-night event. The first night will air on Wednesday, July 1, while[...] Jun 03 - During this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that this year’s edition of AEW Fyter Fest will be a two-night event. The first night will air on Wednesday, July 1, while[...]

WATCH: CM Punk Gets Emotional Talking About The Murder of George Floyd

"I'm not here to pretend to understand how black people feel. It's not my place to tell them how to react." - @CMPunk "I'm not here to pretend to understand how black people feel. It's not my place[...] Jun 03 - "I'm not here to pretend to understand how black people feel. It's not my place to tell them how to react." - @CMPunk "I'm not here to pretend to understand how black people feel. It's not my place[...]

What's Planned For Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT on USA Network?

Tonight WWE NXT returns to USA Network with the company presenting the go-home show for Takeover: In Your House. The following has been announced head of the show: - Interim Cruiserweight title fina[...] Jun 03 - Tonight WWE NXT returns to USA Network with the company presenting the go-home show for Takeover: In Your House. The following has been announced head of the show: - Interim Cruiserweight title fina[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT?

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite returns on TNT with another action-packed episode. The company has already announced the following for the show. - AEW TNT Championship: Cody (c) vs. Jungle Boy-&nbs[...] Jun 03 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite returns on TNT with another action-packed episode. The company has already announced the following for the show. - AEW TNT Championship: Cody (c) vs. Jungle Boy-&nbs[...]

JBL Reveals Ron Simmons Shot Down A WWE Writters Idea Concerning Race

John Layfield, better known to WWE fans as JBL revealed on his social media that a WWE creative writer once suggested the company make a big out himself and Ron Simmons, who were known as the tag team[...] Jun 03 - John Layfield, better known to WWE fans as JBL revealed on his social media that a WWE creative writer once suggested the company make a big out himself and Ron Simmons, who were known as the tag team[...]

Impact Wrestling Teasing Released WWE Superstars For Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling put out an advertisement for Slammiversary in which the faces of several WWE Superstars who were recently released could be seen. It looks possible many released WWE Superstars may b[...] Jun 03 - Impact Wrestling put out an advertisement for Slammiversary in which the faces of several WWE Superstars who were recently released could be seen. It looks possible many released WWE Superstars may b[...]

Christian Returning To WWE Raw Next Week

On last night's WWE Backstage on FS1, it was announced that Christian will be returning to Raw next week. He’ll be returning to host a special edition of the "Peep Show" with his longtime frien[...] Jun 03 - On last night's WWE Backstage on FS1, it was announced that Christian will be returning to Raw next week. He’ll be returning to host a special edition of the "Peep Show" with his longtime frien[...]

Update On MVP's Current Status In WWE

MVP made his return to WWE at this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January and at the time said that he would be retiring from in-ring competition soon after his match with Rey Mysterio on t[...] Jun 03 - MVP made his return to WWE at this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January and at the time said that he would be retiring from in-ring competition soon after his match with Rey Mysterio on t[...]

Daniel Bryan Reveals Why He Was Unhappy With WWE During Feud With CM Punk

On last night’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1, Daniel Bryan discussed his 2012 feud with CM Punk for the WWE Championship. Below is what Bryan said about the feud: “This is a period [...] Jun 03 - On last night’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1, Daniel Bryan discussed his 2012 feud with CM Punk for the WWE Championship. Below is what Bryan said about the feud: “This is a period [...]

Bobby Fulton Provides An Update On His Cancer

Among all the bad news right now, we've got some good news to report. Pro wrestling legend Bobby Fulton has announced he had cancer a while back and has been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation tre[...] Jun 02 - Among all the bad news right now, we've got some good news to report. Pro wrestling legend Bobby Fulton has announced he had cancer a while back and has been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation tre[...]

Hulk Hogan Banned From Attending AEW Shows Due To Past Racist Remarks

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that he has banned WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and his ex-wife, Linda from attending AEW shows. The news of this came when Khan responded to a tweet from Linda w[...] Jun 02 - AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that he has banned WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and his ex-wife, Linda from attending AEW shows. The news of this came when Khan responded to a tweet from Linda w[...]

WWE Raw Viewership Down Again

Monday’s WWE Raw episode drew an average of 1.728 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down on last week’s 1.735 million viewers on Memorial Day and the[...] Jun 02 - Monday’s WWE Raw episode drew an average of 1.728 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down on last week’s 1.735 million viewers on Memorial Day and the[...]

WWE Issues A Statement On #BlackoutTuesday

WWE has issued the following statement across all their social media for #BlackoutTuesday. "WWE supports an inclusive society and condemns racial injustice. We stand behind our Black performers, em[...] Jun 02 - WWE has issued the following statement across all their social media for #BlackoutTuesday. "WWE supports an inclusive society and condemns racial injustice. We stand behind our Black performers, em[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Poster Revealed

WWE has released the official NXT TakeOver In Your House pay-per-view poster which will take place on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University Below are the poster a[...] Jun 02 - WWE has released the official NXT TakeOver In Your House pay-per-view poster which will take place on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University Below are the poster a[...]

Rob Gronkowski Has Parted Ways With WWE

Rob Gronkowski has parted ways with WWE. Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc is reporting that Gronk exercised a release clause in his contract as he is set to return to NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers along[...] Jun 02 - Rob Gronkowski has parted ways with WWE. Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc is reporting that Gronk exercised a release clause in his contract as he is set to return to NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers along[...]