WWE NXT: Results Of Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Finals

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the finals of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament were held, as Drake Maverick went one-on-one with El Hijo Del Fantasma in order to determine who the interim champion would be.

The end result of the match saw Fantasma defeat Maverick to become the new interim champion; however, it was due to an outside distraction from the two masked Lucha Libre men who had been attempting to attack Fantasma over the past few weeks. Maverick attacked the two masked men in order to prevent them from getting involved in the match; however, when Maverick got back into the ring, it allowed Fantasma to capitalize and gain the victory.

Following the match, as Maverick was making his way backstage, he was met by Triple H, who presented him with an NXT contract. Both men signed it, signifying that Maverick is officially remaining with WWE.