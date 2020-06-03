WWE NXT: New Number-One Contenders For Tag Team Championship

On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, the new number-one contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championship were determined via a Triple Threat Match, as Undisputed Era members Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch, and Breezango faced off to see who would get the next shot at current champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner.

The end result of the match saw Breezango get the victory after Fandango pinned Fish for the win.

Following the match, Breezango was confronted by Barthel and Aichner; however, the current champions themselves were then confronted by Malcolm Bivens and Indus Sher.