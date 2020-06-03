AEW Fyter Fest To Be A Two-Night Event

During this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that this year’s edition of AEW Fyter Fest will be a two-night event. The first night will air on Wednesday, July 1, while the second night will air on Wednesday, July 8.

Rather than airing on pay-per-view, this year’s edition of Fyter Fest will instead air live on TNT.

Thus far, the only two matches that have been announced are as follows:

*AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. “The Machine” Brian Cage (with Taz)

*AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Best Friends