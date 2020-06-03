WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
JBL Reveals Ron Simmons Shot Down A WWE Writters Idea Concerning Race

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 03, 2020

JBL Reveals Ron Simmons Shot Down A WWE Writters Idea Concerning Race

John Layfield, better known to WWE fans as JBL revealed on his social media that a WWE creative writer once suggested the company make a big out himself and Ron Simmons, who were known as the tag team Acolytes/APA because they were mixed race. 

Ron Simmons apparently shot the idea down.

Jun 03
WATCH: CM Punk Gets Emotional Talking About The Murder of George Floyd
"I'm not here to pretend to understand how black people feel. It's not my place to tell them how to react." - @CMPunk "I'm not here to pretend to u[...]
Jun 03 - "I'm not here to pretend to understand how black people feel. It's not my place to tell them how to react." - @CMPunk "I'm not here to pretend to u[...]
Jun 03
What's Planned For Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT on USA Network?
Tonight WWE NXT returns to USA Network with the company presenting the go-home show for Takeover: In Your House. The following has been announced hea[...]
Jun 03 - Tonight WWE NXT returns to USA Network with the company presenting the go-home show for Takeover: In Your House. The following has been announced hea[...]
Jun 03
What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT?
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite returns on TNT with another action-packed episode. The company has already announced the following for the show. - [...]
Jun 03 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite returns on TNT with another action-packed episode. The company has already announced the following for the show. - [...]
Jun 03
Impact Wrestling Teasing Released WWE Superstars For Slammiversary
Impact Wrestling put out an advertisement for Slammiversary in which the faces of several WWE Superstars who were recently released could be seen. It[...]
Jun 03 - Impact Wrestling put out an advertisement for Slammiversary in which the faces of several WWE Superstars who were recently released could be seen. It[...]
Jun 03
Christian Returning To WWE Raw Next Week
On last night's WWE Backstage on FS1, it was announced that Christian will be returning to Raw next week. He’ll be returning to host a special [...]
Jun 03 - On last night's WWE Backstage on FS1, it was announced that Christian will be returning to Raw next week. He’ll be returning to host a special [...]

Jun 03
Update On MVP's Current Status In WWE
MVP made his return to WWE at this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January and at the time said that he would be retiring from in-ring compe[...]
Jun 03 - MVP made his return to WWE at this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January and at the time said that he would be retiring from in-ring compe[...]
Jun 03
Daniel Bryan Reveals Why He Was Unhappy With WWE During Feud With CM Punk
On last night’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1, Daniel Bryan discussed his 2012 feud with CM Punk for the WWE Championship. Below is what Brya[...]
Jun 03 - On last night’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1, Daniel Bryan discussed his 2012 feud with CM Punk for the WWE Championship. Below is what Brya[...]
Jun 02
Bobby Fulton Provides An Update On His Cancer
Among all the bad news right now, we've got some good news to report. Pro wrestling legend Bobby Fulton has announced he had cancer a while back and [...]
Jun 02 - Among all the bad news right now, we've got some good news to report. Pro wrestling legend Bobby Fulton has announced he had cancer a while back and [...]
Jun 02
Hulk Hogan Banned From Attending AEW Shows Due To Past Racist Remarks
AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that he has banned WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and his ex-wife, Linda from attending AEW shows. The news of thi[...]
Jun 02 - AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that he has banned WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and his ex-wife, Linda from attending AEW shows. The news of thi[...]
Jun 02
WWE Raw Viewership Down Again
Monday’s WWE Raw episode drew an average of 1.728 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down on last week&rsq[...]
Jun 02 - Monday’s WWE Raw episode drew an average of 1.728 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down on last week&rsq[...]

Jun 02
WWE Issues A Statement On #BlackoutTuesday
WWE has issued the following statement across all their social media for #BlackoutTuesday. "WWE supports an inclusive society and condemns racial i[...]
Jun 02 - WWE has issued the following statement across all their social media for #BlackoutTuesday. "WWE supports an inclusive society and condemns racial i[...]
Jun 02
WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Poster Revealed
WWE has released the official NXT TakeOver In Your House pay-per-view poster which will take place on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Winter Park, Florida at [...]
Jun 02 - WWE has released the official NXT TakeOver In Your House pay-per-view poster which will take place on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Winter Park, Florida at [...]
Jun 02
Rob Gronkowski Has Parted Ways With WWE
Rob Gronkowski has parted ways with WWE. Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc is reporting that Gronk exercised a release clause in his contract as he is set to[...]
Jun 02 - Rob Gronkowski has parted ways with WWE. Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc is reporting that Gronk exercised a release clause in his contract as he is set to[...]
Jun 02
MVP Discusses Wrestling In Japan, Going To TNA Over WWE & More
During a recent interview on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, MVP discussed leaving WWE to go to Japan, joining TNA and returning to WWE. Below are [...]
Jun 02 - During a recent interview on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, MVP discussed leaving WWE to go to Japan, joining TNA and returning to WWE. Below are [...]
Jun 02
Kurt Angle Turned Down WWE Offer to Manage Wrestler
Kurt Angle revealed in a recent interview with CBR.com that he turned down an offer to manage Matt Riddle. Here is what he said: "I think that Matt[...]
Jun 02 - Kurt Angle revealed in a recent interview with CBR.com that he turned down an offer to manage Matt Riddle. Here is what he said: "I think that Matt[...]
Jun 02
Anonymous WWE Superstar Says Nia Jax ‘Needs To Be F*cking Fired’
Nia Jax went up against Kairi Sane on this week’s pre-recorded episode of Monday Night Raw. As reported earlier in the week she threw Sane into [...]
Jun 02 - Nia Jax went up against Kairi Sane on this week’s pre-recorded episode of Monday Night Raw. As reported earlier in the week she threw Sane into [...]
Jun 01
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (6/1/2020)
The following are the results of the June 1st, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Aleister Black defeated Seth Rollins (w/Buddy Murphy &[...]
Jun 01 - The following are the results of the June 1st, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Aleister Black defeated Seth Rollins (w/Buddy Murphy &[...]
Jun 01
WWE Raw Results: R-Truth Challenges Rob Gronkowski for 24/7 Title
Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a 24/7 Championship Match, as R-Truth surprised Rob Gronkowski to win back the title! NOW [...]
Jun 01 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a 24/7 Championship Match, as R-Truth surprised Rob Gronkowski to win back the title! NOW [...]
Jun 01
Rey Mysterio Addresses His WWE Future on Monday Night Raw
Former three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio appeared in an interview segment on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw to address his f[...]
Jun 01 - Former three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio appeared in an interview segment on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw to address his f[...]
Jun 01
Shawn Michaels Gives His Thoughts on Edge vs. Randy Orton at WWE Backlash
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw and gave his prediction about who will win between Randy [...]
Jun 01 - WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw and gave his prediction about who will win between Randy [...]
Jun 01
Possible SPOILER: NXT Superstar Reportedly Coming to Raw Soon
According to a report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, a major NXT Superstar will likely be joining the Monday Night[...]
Jun 01 - According to a report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, a major NXT Superstar will likely be joining the Monday Night[...]
Jun 01
Jim Ross Says WWE Banning Vickie Guerrero Is A "Mickey Mouse" Move
Vickie Guerrero has reportedly got heat backstage among senior WWE executives for frequently appearing on AEW television over the past few weeks. She[...]
Jun 01 - Vickie Guerrero has reportedly got heat backstage among senior WWE executives for frequently appearing on AEW television over the past few weeks. She[...]
Jun 01
MLW Reschedules Upcoming July Events Due To COVID-19 Pandemic
MLW issues the following press statement: Major League Wrestling reschedules July events due to COVID-19 pandemic NEW YORK — Major League Wr[...]
Jun 01 - MLW issues the following press statement: Major League Wrestling reschedules July events due to COVID-19 pandemic NEW YORK — Major League Wr[...]
Jun 01
Drew Gulak Remembers His Friend Danny Havoc Following His Death
As reported last night, hardcore independent wrestler Danny Havoc passed away yesterday sending shockwaves through the indy wrestling scene. WWE Supe[...]
Jun 01 - As reported last night, hardcore independent wrestler Danny Havoc passed away yesterday sending shockwaves through the indy wrestling scene. WWE Supe[...]

